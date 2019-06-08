‘FIFA 20’ Trailer Teases New VOLTA Street Mode

Electronic Arts dropped a trailer for the upcoming “FIFA 20” that shows off the football gameplay players can anticipate in the latest addition to the “FIFA” series on Saturday, ahead of its EA Play showcase.
You can watch the action above in the trailer.
This story is developing.
E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.
French developer Cyanide Studio is teasing more of “Werewolf: The Apocalypse — Earthblood,” an upcoming action RPG set in White Wolf’s World of Darkness tabletop-game universe. It’s slated for release on PC and consoles in 2020. According to a press release from November, Cyanide has been working on the project for roughly two and a [...]
The Entertainment Software Association has a new website in its push to be a part of critical conversations taking place in the games industry, according to a Friday post from CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis. “This site represents the video game industry in an impactful way,” Pierre-Louis explained in the post. “The development of this website was [...]
Kalypso Media unveiled a teaser trailer for “Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars,” a new strategy game, on Friday. Palindrome Interactive is developing the project, which is a new IP and features turn-based combat, card-game elements, and “empire management.” “Vampire Wars” will include three distinct factions, or vampire clans, and two separate modes: Kingdom and Combat. “Descend [...]
“Elden Ring,” an upcoming game that’s a collaboration between “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin and FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki, was leaked ahead of E3, as spotted by Gematsu. The game will be a “fantasy action-RPG adventure” and will be FromSoftware’s “largest game to-date” according to a list of games accidentally publicly accessible on Bandai [...]
The 2019 PC Gaming Show, which takes place once again in Los Angeles at The Mayan Theater on June 10 from 10 AM to 12 PM PT, can be watched live on twitch.tv/pcgamer, and on YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter. Sponsored this year by Epic Games Store, the event will be hosted by award-winning eSports presenter [...]
Nintendo is once again abstaining from holding a big E3 press conference and it’s airing a Direct video presentation instead. It takes place Jun. 11 at 9 a.m. PT. Fans who want to tune in can find the stream on Nintendo’s official website, YouTube, and Twitch. The Nintendo Direct will give fans a sneak peek [...]
Virtual reality developer Mohen Leo decided to recreate his apartment in VR using Unreal assets to use with his new Oculus Quest, and the results are pretty dang cool. Leo then posted videos and explanations on Twitter, as spotted by Digg. Using his phone as a camera, under his nose, Leo tracked his movement around [...]