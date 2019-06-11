×
'Final Fantasy VIII' is Getting Remastered This Year

CREDIT: Square Enix

Final Fantasy VIII’ is getting a remastered version later this year, Square Enix announced Monday evening at its press conference.

The remastered version of the classic game is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

This story is developing.

Square Enix is the last major press event ahead of E3 2019, which is officially coming June 11 to 13. Monday also saw a press conference from Ubisoft and the 2019 PC Gaming Show.

You can find all of E3 2019’s exciting game reveals, previews, interviews, and more right here at Variety.

