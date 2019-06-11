‘Final Fantasy VIII’ is Getting Remastered This Year

‘Final Fantasy VIII’ is getting a remastered version later this year, Square Enix announced Monday evening at its press conference.

The remastered version of the classic game is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

This story is developing.

Square Enix is the last major press event ahead of E3 2019, which is officially coming June 11 to 13. Monday also saw a press conference from Ubisoft and the 2019 PC Gaming Show.

