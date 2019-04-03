You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fate/Grand Order’ Most Talked About Game on Twitter in 2019

CREDIT: Aniplex

Free-to-play mobile title “Fate/Grand Order” was the most talked about game on Twitter in the first quarter of 2019 globally, according to the social media platform’s head of gaming content partnerships, Rishi Chadha.

Based on the “Fate/Stay Night” visual novel by Type-Moon, it launched in 2015 and features a turn-based combat system and summonable non-playable characters called Servants. It reached $3 billion in player spending this year, according to market intelligence company Sensor Tower. About 82% of that spending came from Japan. China accounted for about 12%, while the U.S. accounted for only 3%.

The second-most talked about game on Twitter is Epic Games’ battle royale blockbuster “Fortnite,” followed by mobile role-playing game “Granblue Fantasy,” “PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds,” and “Kingdom Hearts.”

Respawn Entertainment’s free-to-play battle royale title “Apex Legends” launched on Feb. 4 and it’s already climbed into the #11 spot globally, Chadha said, which demonstrates its explosive popularity. It reached 50 million players in less than 30 days, breaking competitor “Fortnite’s” record. That game took about 100 days to hit 45 million players.

“Fortnite” is still hugely popular, however, and it was the most talked about game among Twitter users in the United States in the first quarter of 2019. “Kingdom Hearts” was second, followed by “Call of Duty,” “Apex Legends,” and “Overwatch.”

In a side note, Chadha also listed the top five most mentioned esports organizations in the world. They are FaZe Clan, G2 Esports, MIBR, FNATIC, and OpTic Gaming.

The information was part of a monthly roundup of gaming insights Chadha plans to share with the Twitter community every month.

