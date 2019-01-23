×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Farming Simulator’ Esports League Promises Big Prizes, New Game Mode

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

Farming Simulator” is getting its own esports league and a new competitive game mode to match, according to an announcement made Wednesday via the game’s official website.

The decision to make an esports league around the farming game comes after the “Farming Simulator” Championship’s first season was held in 2018. The Championship will become a league with 10 tournaments coming to various locations in Europe, according to developer GIANTS Software.

Top teams will then compete to win €100,000 in prize money (equivalent to more than $110,000 USD) and the title of Farming Simulator Champion. Each tournament will also have prizes, with a total prize pool for the second season of more than €250,000, according to the post.

The game itself, “Farming Simulator 19,” will also get a new competitive 3 vs 3 mode, in which “teams challenge each other to determine who is the best on the field,” according to the post. GIANTS Software stated it will reveal more on the mode in the near future, and emphasizes that the game will still “stand true to its roots in farming and combine real field work like harvesting with fun and challenging game elements.”

Related

The company also noted via the Farming Simulator Twitter that work on the League won’t mean a halt to improvements and updates for “Farming Simulator 19.”

Christian Ammann, CEO of GIANTS Software and manager of the eSports division commented on the new “Farming Simulator” League.

“We have a unique opportunity,” Ammann stated. “Competitive farming is something people enjoy for years now, but it hasn’t been done in esports so far. We have lots of esports enthusiasts in our company who can’t wait to show the world that farming can indeed be fun and competitive at the same time. We believe we found the right mix of real farming and fun to play game elements to ensure everyone will find it entertaining.”

GIANTS Software is partnering up with other industry notables, including Logitech G, Intel, noblechairs, and Nitrado to bring the “Farming Simulator” League to life.

Popular on Variety

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

  • The Sopranos

    'The Sopranos' Cast Remembers James Gandolfini: 'A Gem of a Human'

  • Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice Young

    Lindsay Lohan Reveals Her Advice to Young Women, Obsession With 'Vanderpump Rules' 

  • Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

    Hollywood Answers: Who Should Host the 2019 Oscars?

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Moms Who See 'Bird Box' Will Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

More Gaming

  • Spaces Terminatro VR Experience Goes Live

    Comcast-Backed Spaces Launches San Jose Location With 'Terminator' VR Experience

    Comcast-backed virtual reality startup Spaces is getting ready to open its second California location in San Jose next month: The company has teamed up with Cinemark to open a new VR center at the Century 20 Oakridge and XD theatre in San Jose on February 8. The new Cinemark Spaces center will open with “Fight for [...]

  • 'Farming Simulator' Esports League Promises Big

    'Farming Simulator' Esports League Promises Big Prizes, New Game Mode

    “Farming Simulator” is getting its own esports league and a new competitive game mode to match, according to an announcement made Wednesday via the game’s official website. The decision to make an esports league around the farming game comes after the “Farming Simulator” Championship’s first season was held in 2018. The Championship will become a [...]

  • PS Now Coming to New European

    PS Now Coming to New European Territories Later This Year

    Sony is rolling out PlayStation Now service to new territories across Europe later this year, it announced on the European PlayStation Blog on Wednesday. Gamers in Spain, Italy, Portugal, Norway, Denmark, Finland, and Sweden will soon get access to over 600 PS4, PS3, and PS2 titles. Sony will confirm launch dates for those regions soon, [...]

  • Crackle - To Win it All

    Sony Crackle Nabs 'Rainbow Six Siege' Esports Documentary Streaming Rights

    Sony Crackle has secured exclusive streaming rights to Ubisoft’s esports documentary “To Win it All: The Road to The Six Invitational,” following three pro players of “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six Siege” shooter as they head to the title’s biggest tournament of the year. The free streaming network is slated to bow the documentary Friday, Jan. [...]

  • 'Far Cry New Dawn' Struggles to

    'Far Cry New Dawn' Struggles to Find Itself

    “Far Cry New Dawn” feels like a playable identity crisis. The almost ironic neon blooms of setting, the scavenger hunt narrative, the familiarity of core play offset by tweaks in the formula all result in an experience that seems to struggle to find itself, a game caught mid-transformation. Perhaps it’s unfair to cast so large [...]

  • Crytek And SpatialOS Developer Improbable Team

    Crytek And SpatialOS Developer Improbable Team Up for AAA Project

    German game studio Crytek is partnering with technology company Improbable on an unannounced AAA project, it revealed in a blog post on Wednesday. The new game will use Crytek’s game engine, called CryEngine, and Improbable’s SpatialOS, a cloud platform for real-time multiplayer games. Crytek said it will give more details about the project soon. The [...]

  • Day of the Devs: GDC Edition

    Day of the Devs: GDC Edition Issues Call for Submissions

    Day of the Devs is returning to the Game Developers Conference this year, and needs submissions of independent games for consideration, according to a Tuesday press release. For the 2019 Game Developers Conference (GDC), Day of the Devs will showcase selected indie titles on the showfloor and at the Alamo Drafthouse. Double Fine Productions and [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad