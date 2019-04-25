×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Farming Simulator 19’ Boosts Focus Home Interactive Financial Results

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Farming Simulator 19” played a significant role in lifting publisher Focus Home Interactive’s 2018-2019 financial results, with over two million copies sold in since last January.

The game publisher released its financial results on Thursday, showing a strong Q4 (from January 2019 through to March) with quarterly revenue up $16 million and growth of 134% year-over-year to $27.3 million.

Sales numbers were also aided by the release of “Insurgency: Sandstorm” last September. Focus Home’s back catalogue made up a quarter of its total sales.

The company also mentioned its ongoing partnership with “Vampyr” developer Dontnod on the studios’ “most ambitious project to date.” More titles on the way from the publisher include Spiders’ “Greedfall,” Deck13’s “The Surge 2,” and “MudRunner 2” from Saber Interactive.

Earlier this year it was announced “Farming Simulator” will be getting its own esports league and a new competitive game mode to match. The decision to make an esports league around the farming game follows the “Farming Simulator” Championship’s first season was held in 2018. The Championship will become a league with 10 tournaments coming to various locations in Europe, according to the game’s developer GIANTS Software.

Related

Top teams will compete to win €100,000 in prize money (or just over $110,000 USD) and the title of Farming Simulator Champion. Each of the tournaments will also have prizes, with a total prize pool for the second season of more than €250,000.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

  • Zachary LeviWarner Bros. Pictures and DC

    'Shazam's' Zachary Levi Credits Self-Love for His Success

More Gaming

  • 'Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers'

    'Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers' Coming to Nintendo Switch and PS4

    “Persona 5 Scramble: The Phantom Strikers” is the next title in the long-running series from Atlas and Koei Tecmo, which re-imagines “Persona 5” as a “Dynasty Warriors”-style beat-’em-up for Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4. The game was announced on Thursday in a teaser trailer which showed protagonist Joker battling alongside his persona at the famed [...]

  • 'Farming Simulator 19' Boosts Focus Home

    'Farming Simulator 19' Boosts Focus Home Interactive Financial Results

    “Farming Simulator 19” played a significant role in lifting publisher Focus Home Interactive’s 2018-2019 financial results, with over two million copies sold in since last January. The game publisher released its financial results on Thursday, showing a strong Q4 (from January 2019 through to March) with quarterly revenue up $16 million and growth of 134% [...]

  • Magic Leap Donates 500 Headsets to

    Magic Leap Donates 500 Headsets to Epic Games' MegaGrants Initiative

    Magic Leap is donating 500 Magic Leap One Creator Edition headsets for Unreal Engine development via Epic Games’ MegaGrants program, it announced on Thursday during Unreal Engine Build: Detroit ’19. Under the MegaGrants program, developers can apply to receive a Magic Leap One device, free of charge, by filling out an online submission. There is [...]

  • Respawn: We're 100% Committed to Long-Term

    Respawn: We're 100% Committed to Long-Term Growth of 'Apex Legends'

    Developer Respawn Entertainment said it’s “100% committed to the long-term growth” of its new battle royale game “Apex Legends” in an open letter to the community on Thursday, even as it admitted the title’s rapid growth left the team some clear challenges. “To say that the launch of ‘Apex Legends’ exceeded our expectations would be [...]

  • Mixer Introduces AI-Powered Mixer Loot Feature

    Mixer Introduces AI-Powered Mixer Loot Feature

    Mixer is introducing a Mixer Loot, an AI-powered rewards experience in which Mixer users can earn in-game content by catching Mixer streams. Mixer Loot is a new way for viewers to earn content while watching their favorite streamers. It utilizes the same kind of AI-powered tech as HypeZone to scan streams on the platform and [...]

  • Astro Gaming's Jump From Headphones to

    Astro Gaming's Jump From Headphones to a Gamepad

    More than a dozen years after launching as a premier video game peripheral company, Astro Gaming is finally getting around to the impetus for its creation: creating a game controller. The spark that inspired Astro Gaming’s creation was born out of work done by design shop Astro Studios to help to create the iconic look [...]

  • 'EVE Online' Dev Clears Players of

    'EVE Online' Dev Clears Former GOP Election Official of Wrongdoing

    “EVE Online” developer CCP Games is reinstating three players it recently banned after an internal investigation found they’re innocent, it announced in a blog post on Thursday. One of those players is former GOP election official Brian Schoeneman, who goes by the name “Brisc Rubal” in-game. Schoeneman was elected to “EVE Online’s” Council of Stellar [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad