‘Farming Simulator 19’ Boosts Focus Home Interactive Financial Results

“Farming Simulator 19” played a significant role in lifting publisher Focus Home Interactive’s 2018-2019 financial results, with over two million copies sold in since last January.

The game publisher released its financial results on Thursday, showing a strong Q4 (from January 2019 through to March) with quarterly revenue up $16 million and growth of 134% year-over-year to $27.3 million.

Sales numbers were also aided by the release of “Insurgency: Sandstorm” last September. Focus Home’s back catalogue made up a quarter of its total sales.

The company also mentioned its ongoing partnership with “Vampyr” developer Dontnod on the studios’ “most ambitious project to date.” More titles on the way from the publisher include Spiders’ “Greedfall,” Deck13’s “The Surge 2,” and “MudRunner 2” from Saber Interactive.

Earlier this year it was announced “Farming Simulator” will be getting its own esports league and a new competitive game mode to match. The decision to make an esports league around the farming game follows the “Farming Simulator” Championship’s first season was held in 2018. The Championship will become a league with 10 tournaments coming to various locations in Europe, according to the game’s developer GIANTS Software.

Top teams will compete to win €100,000 in prize money (or just over $110,000 USD) and the title of Farming Simulator Champion. Each of the tournaments will also have prizes, with a total prize pool for the second season of more than €250,000.