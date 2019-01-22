×
'Far Cry: New Dawn' Will Incorporate 'Light' RPG Mechanics, Revamped Outposts

“Far Cry: New Dawn” developers took to Twitter for a series of Q&A tweets that offered a look into the game’s creative process, including the game mechanics that have changed since “Far Cry 5.”

The game will take a slightly different approach to player interaction, notably borrowing elements from role-playing games.

Creative director Jean-Sebastien Decant was on hand to discuss how the game has evolved since the previous entry, explaining that “Far Cry: New Dawn” will take a slightly altered “light RPG approach” in an attempt to push more depth. “You’ll be able to craft guns that have ranks, and these ranks will be useful to fight against enemies that also have ranks.” In addition to these ranks, players can erect their own home base that allows them to spend resources and time upgrading and expanding.

This isn’t the only aspect of the game to be revamped for “New Dawn,” however, as Decant explained in another post. The familiar outposts of the “Far Cry” series have been given a leveling system that allows you to capture them, then re-capture them at a later time in the game as a new challenge. Decant referred to this as the “escalation system.”

“Now, with an outpost, you can take it and take the resources that are in it, but you can also decide to squeeze it, and if you squeeze it you’re going to abandon it. And now that it’s vacant, the enemy is going to come back, put more resources in it, and also more defense, and create a new challenge,” he explained.

Additionally, the four-legged companion from “Far Cry 5,” Boomer, isn’t returning for this installment, but has been replaced by a new pup named Timber. Timber can accompany you in any vehicle,” said Decant. He can also help find resources, which is a helpful mechanic that will ensure your partner is always keeping an eye out for something to help in battle.

Far Cry: New Dawn” is set to debut on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on Feb. 15, 2019. The action adventure game is set 17 years after “Far Cry 5,” and follows the nuclear event known as “The Collapse.” Survivors attempt to rebuild the world, though the game focuses on the area of Hope County. Players must contend with bandits known as the Highwaymen, lead by twin sisters Mickey and Lucy.

