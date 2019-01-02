×

‘Fallout 76’ Resolves to Be Better in 2019

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Bethesda

Bethesda is promising new patches to address “Fallout 76” issues for the new year, the developer revealed in a post on Monday.

The patch notes haven’t been posted just yet, but Bethesda stated they will be coming soon and noted that the big update will “address many of the issues you’ve been providing feedback on,” according to the news post.

The update is planned for later this month.

New quests, weekly events, and vaults as well as an upcoming PvP mode are hinted at in the post, as well.

Fallout 76” was panned by some critics and players for buggy performance. Variety‘s review of the game stated that it “mingles many disconnected elements to create one shoddy, vague whole.”

Bethesda tried to fix the game with several updates including a major one last month. That update, released Dec. 11, had several stability improvements, added push-to-talk, and other tweaks.

The update came after an apology from the developer, Bethesda Game Studios, in November for lack of communication surrounding fixing the issues with the game.

“We didn’t want you to think the silence meant nothing was happening,” the developer stated in Reddit post. “We’re sorry and understand this was not the right approach, and we’ll work to make a better bridge between you and the dev team at BGS.”

Now it appears the studio is continuing to take action to correct the mistakes of last year’s release.

Popular on Variety

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

  • Sam Elliott AoA

    Sam Elliott on the Moment 'Everybody Just Stopped' on 'A Star Is Born' Set

More Gaming

  • 'Fallout 76' Resolves to Be Better

    'Fallout 76' Resolves to Be Better in 2019

    Bethesda is promising new patches to address “Fallout 76” issues for the new year, the developer revealed in a post on Monday. The patch notes haven’t been posted just yet, but Bethesda stated they will be coming soon and noted that the big update will “address many of the issues you’ve been providing feedback on,” [...]

  • Powercast Debuts Wireless Charging Grips For

    Powercast Debuts Wireless Charging Grips For Nintendo Switch

    Wireless charging product maker Powercast unveiled new wireless charging grips for Nintendo Joy-Con controllers ahead of CES 2019. The Wireless Charging Grips for Nintendo Joy-Con Controllers are meant to replace the need for players to dock their Joy-Con controllers to juice them up. Instead, Switch owners can leave them inside these grips to utilize wireless [...]

  • Netflix - Spencer Neumann

    Netflix Announces Activision Blizzard Exec Spencer Neumann as CFO

    It’s official: Netflix announced that Spencer Neumann — previously CFO of games company Activision Blizzard and a former Disney finance exec — is joining the company as chief financial officer. Netflix didn’t provide a start date for Neumann. He will succeed David Wells, the 14-year veteran of the company who is leaving after serving as [...]

  • CD Projekt Red Making Changes to

    CD Projekt Red Tweaking 'Gwent's' Economy

    Developer CD Projekt Red is changing how the economy works in its digital collectible card game “Gwent,” it announced in a news post on Wednesday. “When designing ‘Gwent’s’ economy, our principles were fairness and simplicity,” it said. “We also always understood that generosity goes a long way. This will never change. However, we made some [...]

  • Activision Blizzard

    Dennis Durkin Reinstated as Activision Blizzard CFO

    Dennis Durkin is returning to his role as chief financial officer of Activision Blizzard, the company announced Wednesday via press release. Durkin, who most recently held the position of chief corporate officer, previously held the position of CFO from March 2012 to May 2017. He will report to CEO Bobby Kotick and will replace Spencer Neumann, [...]

  • 'Assassin's Creed's' Jade Raymond to Receive

    'Assassin's Creed's' Jade Raymond to Receive Legend Award

    Games industry stalwart Jade Raymond, best known for her work on Ubisoft game franchises “Assassin’s Creed” and “Watch Dogs,” will be presented with the Andrew Yoon Legend Award on Jan. 22, the New York Game Critics announced on Wednesday. The award will be presented during the upcoming 8th Annual New York Game Awards, which will [...]

  • 'The New Childhood' and How Games,

    'The New Childhood' and How Games, Social Media Are Good For Kids

    Jordan Shapiro’s new book “The New Childhood,” was released on December 31.  Shapiro, an influential columnist, thinker, and teacher, dedicated many years to exploring and writing about education in the digital age and how it impacts children and families. I know Shapiro’s work through my time at Games for Change, where he proved an active [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad