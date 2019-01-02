‘Fallout 76’ Resolves to Be Better in 2019

Bethesda is promising new patches to address “Fallout 76” issues for the new year, the developer revealed in a post on Monday.

The patch notes haven’t been posted just yet, but Bethesda stated they will be coming soon and noted that the big update will “address many of the issues you’ve been providing feedback on,” according to the news post.

The update is planned for later this month.

New quests, weekly events, and vaults as well as an upcoming PvP mode are hinted at in the post, as well.

“Fallout 76” was panned by some critics and players for buggy performance. Variety‘s review of the game stated that it “mingles many disconnected elements to create one shoddy, vague whole.”

Bethesda tried to fix the game with several updates including a major one last month. That update, released Dec. 11, had several stability improvements, added push-to-talk, and other tweaks.

The update came after an apology from the developer, Bethesda Game Studios, in November for lack of communication surrounding fixing the issues with the game.

“We didn’t want you to think the silence meant nothing was happening,” the developer stated in Reddit post. “We’re sorry and understand this was not the right approach, and we’ll work to make a better bridge between you and the dev team at BGS.”

Now it appears the studio is continuing to take action to correct the mistakes of last year’s release.