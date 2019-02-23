Bethesda Reveals ‘Fallout 76’ 2019 Roadmap, Details Wild Appalachia Update

Bethesda debuted its 2019 roadmap for “Fallout 76,” which includes three seasonal content drops with new game modes, quest lines, events, and other features.

In a post on its official blog, Bethesda announced the the game had officially been available for 100 days, thanking fans for sticking with the studio as they “figure this online experience out together.” It noted that, in the days since the game launched worldwide, server stability has increased “over 300%” and there have been several changes “under the hood,” including performance improvements, the detection of new exploits, and other alterations to improve the player experience.

“We know the game had a difficult launch, and we’ve made mistakes along the way,” said Bethesda. “We share in your frustrations when we do. We’ll probably make a few more, and when we do, we will work to correct them as quickly as possible. Know that we’re fully dedicated to making this game the best it can be – and even more so, a platform for endless Fallout adventures for years to come.”

After thanking fans for their patience and support, Bethesda outlined some of the new content about to come to the game beginning this spring with the Wild Appalachia update. On March 12, the new content will launch, including new quests Shear Terror! and Ever Upwards, which give players new territory to explore, a customizable backpack to earn, and monstrous encounters.

New features like Legendary Vendors and Scrapping will be introduced as well. Players will be tasked with finding the mysterious Purveyor to exchange goods with, and scrap unwanted legendary items for new legendary gear. For every star rating on scrapped legendary items, the chances of snagging a legendary weapon or armor piece is increased.

There’s also the addition of C.A.M.P. decorating options, the ability to build vending machines and flag items for sale while you’re away, and a functional camera that lets you take photos while trekking across Appalachia. For players feeling particularly crafty, there’s a new quest to uncover the “forbidden brew” of Nukashine and unlock the option to start brewing and distilling with various recipes on offer.

Finally, the seasonal event Fasnacht Parade will be coming up in the form of a limited-time event, and a new Survival game mode will bring a “higher-stakes” PvP experience to players with increased rewards, “fewer restrictions,” and new challenges.

Following spring’s update, Nuclear Winter is set to debut in summer 2019. It’ll introduce the Nuclear Winter game mode, which is touted as “an entirely new way to play,” with some apparently revolutionary new rules. In addition, Vaults 96 and 94 will open up with new high-level group Vault Raids, and a new prestige system will open up, introducing Legendary Players into the mix. This will allow players above level 50 to become Legendary and reset their characters with a set of new and more powerful abilities.

Fall 2019 is when players can welcome a third update in the form of Wastelanders, which Bethesda bills as its “biggest and most ambitious update” for “Fallout 76.” It will include new factions, events, features, a new main quest line, and even more “surprises.”

“Fallout 76” is currently available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.