×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fall Guys’ is Colorful Mayhem for 100 Players Coming 2020

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

A reveal trailer shows off an upcoming game for 100 players, called “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout,” as seen during Devolver Digital’s Big Fancy Press Conference 2019 on Sunday evening.

The new game, developed by Media Tonic and published by Devolver Digital, is coming to PlayStation 4 and PC.

This story is developing.

You can find all of E3 2019’s exciting game reveals, previews, interviews, and more right here at Variety.

More Actors on Actors:

  • Sarah Paulson Noticed Bradley Cooper's Directing
    jgNfVeth

    Sarah Paulson Took Notice to Bradley Cooper's Directing in 'A Star is Born'

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Natasha Lyonne

    Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph Get Deep on Life and Death

  • Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne Actors

    Actors on Actors: Maya Rudolph and Natasha Lyonne (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Penn Badgley on the Real Meaning of 'Fame'

  • Penn Badgley Gina Rodriguez Actors on

    Penn Badgley Doesn't Cheer for the 'Evil White Man' on 'You'

  • Patty Jenkins Pitched Chris Pine 'Wonder

    Chris Pine Says Director Patty Jenkins Pitched Him 'Wonder Woman' Doing All the Sound Effects Herself

  • Chris Pine Robin Wright Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Chris Pine and Robin Wright (Full Video)

  • Gina Rodriguez, Penn Badgley, Actors on

    Actors on Actors: Gina Rodriguez and Penn Badgley (Full Video)

  • Sacha B. Cohen, Don Cheadle, Actors

    Sacha B. Cohen’s Disgust at President Trump Fueled 'Who is America'

More Gaming

  • Doom Eternal

    E3 2019 Trailer: 'Doom Eternal' Set for November Release

    Bethesda showed a new story trailer and gameplay footage for id Software’s upcoming “Doom Eternal” during the publisher’s E3 presser. The game launches on Nov. 22. “Doom’s” new multiplayer mode, Battlemode, is being developed in-house by id Software following the lukewarm reception for “Doom” 2016’s arena PvP. This story is developing. The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, [...]

  • orion-e3

    New Tech 'Orion' Optimizes Game Streaming Performance

    Newly announced technology known as “Orion” will optimize game engines for faster streaming, as revealed at Bethesda’s E3 Press Conference on Sunday evening. Streaming games will be faster and require less use of bandwidth with Orion, according to Bethesda and id Software’s presentation. The game engine-based technology can reduce latency up to 20% and reduces [...]

  • Deathloop

    E3 2019 Trailer: Arkane Studios' 'Deathloop'

    Arkane Studios’ next game is called “Deathloop.” Bethesda announced the game during their annual E3 press conference on Sunday. This story is developing. The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at [...]

  • 'Wolfenstein: Young Blood' E3 Trailer Looks

    'Wolfenstein: Young Blood' E3 Trailer Looks Bloody Fun

    “Wolfenstein: Youngblood” got a bloody new trailer during Bethesda’s E3 2019 press conference on Sunday. “Youngblood” is a standalone sequel in the first-person shooter franchise. It stars B.J. Blazkowicz’s twin daughters, Jessica and Sophia, and it’s playable in two-player co-op — a first for the franchise. It comes to Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Xbox One, [...]

  • Commander-Keen

    'Commander Keen' Getting a Modern Remake for iOS, Android

    Classic game series “Commander Keen” is getting an all new mobile game this summer, as announced at Bethesda’s E3 Press Conference on Sunday evening. “Commander Keen” will feature twins Billie and Billy, twin geniuses who have plenty of enemies to take on with bizarre gadgets fashioned out of household items. The game is based on [...]

  • The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragonhold

    E3 2019 Trailer: 'The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragonhold'

    “The Elder Scrolls Online’s” next major expansion is Dragonhold. It’ll conclude the story begun in the MMO’s most recent chapter update, Elsweyr. Bethesda teased the new content at E3 with a cinematic trailer. Dragonhold will launch in November. A smaller, dungeon-focused DLC pack, Scalebreaker, will be available in August. This story is developing. The annual Electronic [...]

  • 'Ghostwire Tokyo' Latest Title From Shinji

    'Ghostwire Tokyo' Latest Title From Shinji Mikami Studio Tango Gameworks

    Developer Tango Gameworks is working on a new action-adventure title called “Ghostwire Tokyo,” founder Shinji Mikami and creative director Ikumi Nakamura announced during the Bethesda E3 2019 press conference. “After strange disappearances hit Tokyo’s population, it’s up to you to uncover the source and purge the city of a strange, new evil,” Bethesda said in [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad