‘Fall Guys’ is Colorful Mayhem for 100 Players Coming 2020

A reveal trailer shows off an upcoming game for 100 players, called “Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout,” as seen during Devolver Digital’s Big Fancy Press Conference 2019 on Sunday evening.

The new game, developed by Media Tonic and published by Devolver Digital, is coming to PlayStation 4 and PC.

This story is developing.

You can find all of E3 2019’s exciting game reveals, previews, interviews, and more right here at Variety.