Facebook Rolling Out New Instant Games Features

is rolling out some new features for Instant Games that are focused on building discovery and engagement, it revealed in a blog post on Tuesday during its F8 conference in San Jose, Calif.

Earlier this year, the social media platform unveiled a new hub area for Instant Games called the Gaming tab. Now that it’s launched, Facebook is previewing some upcoming features at F8. It’s making the Gaming tab part of its updated Facebook app, for starters. People will become eligible to see the tab on their main navigation bar based on how actively they play games on Facebook.

“Providing the most active Instant Games players with access to the Facebook Gaming tab is an important part of enabling discovery and re-engagement, so we’ll continue to refine this work over the coming months,” said director of EMEA games partnerships Bob Slinn.

There are also new menus designed to deepen engagement and make discoverability of games easier. They can help players invite friends, add shortcuts, turn on messages, and more. They can even connect games people are playing to relevant Facebook Pages and Groups. Plus, gaming-centric Groups can soon create an Instant Games tournament where members can compete in weekly competitions.

Meanwhile, new contextual notifications will let players know when a friend has played a turn or when it’s time to go tackle a raid. Slinn said Facebook is building a dedicated inbox for gaming notifications within the Gaming tab.

The social network opened Instant Games to all developers in March 2018, allowing them to build and monetize HTML-based titles on the platform. It announced an increase in developer revenue share in August that same year.