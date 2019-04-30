×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Facebook Rolling Out New Instant Games Features

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Facebook

Facebook is rolling out some new features for Instant Games that are focused on building discovery and engagement, it revealed in a blog post on Tuesday during its F8 conference in San Jose, Calif.

Earlier this year, the social media platform unveiled a new hub area for Instant Games called the Facebook Gaming tab. Now that it’s launched, Facebook is previewing some upcoming features at F8. It’s making the Gaming tab part of its updated Facebook app, for starters. People will become eligible to see the tab on their main navigation bar based on how actively they play games on Facebook.

“Providing the most active Instant Games players with access to the Facebook Gaming tab is an important part of enabling discovery and re-engagement, so we’ll continue to refine this work over the coming months,” said director of EMEA games partnerships Bob Slinn.

There are also new menus designed to deepen engagement and make discoverability of games easier. They can help players invite friends, add shortcuts, turn on messages, and more. They can even connect games people are playing to relevant Facebook Pages and Groups. Plus, gaming-centric Groups can soon create an Instant Games tournament where members can compete in weekly competitions.

Related

Meanwhile, new contextual notifications will let players know when a friend has played a turn or when it’s time to go tackle a raid. Slinn said Facebook is building a dedicated inbox for gaming notifications within the Gaming tab.

The social network opened Instant Games to all developers in March 2018, allowing them to build and monetize HTML-based titles on the platform. It announced an increase in developer revenue share in August that same year.

Popular on Variety

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Relives Their Wildest Fan Encounters

  • Taron Egerton, who plays singer Elton

    Taron Egerton Calls Paramount's Attempt to Cut Out 'Rocketman' Gay Sex Scene 'Nonsense'

More Gaming

  • Facebook Rolling Out New Instant Games

    Facebook Rolling Out New Instant Games Features

    Facebook is rolling out some new features for Instant Games that are focused on building discovery and engagement, it revealed in a blog post on Tuesday during its F8 conference in San Jose, Calif. Earlier this year, the social media platform unveiled a new hub area for Instant Games called the Facebook Gaming tab. Now [...]

  • 'Oculus Quest' Easy, Fun VR For

    Oculus Quest Review: Finally, Easy, Fun VR For The Masses

    There are ten new virtual reality headsets coming out in 2019, at least according to Valve — which is contributing one to that number. Two of those are coming from Facebook-owned Oculus: the Oculus Rift S — which offers an iterative improvement over the Rift — and the Oculus Quest — a sort of hybrid [...]

  • Great Point Media Fund Invests in

    Great Point Media's Ventures Fund Invests in Brightlobe, ProgramBuyer, and Looper

    Great Point Media has made a trio of investments in U.K.-based media firms, the first out of its recently created Great Point Ventures fund. Screening portal ProgramBuyer, film and TV data analytics outfit Looper Insights, and kid-focussed immersive games platform Brightlobe are the first beneficiaries of investment from the fund. The Enterprise Investment Scheme structure [...]

  • Oculus Rift S, Oculus Quest Hits

    Oculus Rift S, Oculus Quest Hit May 21, Pre-Orders Open

    Oculus Rift S and the standalone Oculus Quest both begin shipping on May 21, Facebook announced during its F8 event on Tuesday. Pre-orders are now live for both pieces of virtual reality hardware, each of which sells for $399. While both headsets use Oculus Insight, a suite of software that enables tracking of movement of [...]

  • Facebook Logo

    Watch Facebook's F8 Conference Here

    The Facebook Developers Conference (a.k.a F8) kicked off on Tuesday, Apr. 30 in San Jose, Calif. with a keynote from CEO Mark Zuckerberg, and people can watch it live in the player below. It’s also available on Facebook or on the Oculus App. This is Facebook’s tenth F8 conference. It began in 2007 as an [...]

  • 'Valve Index' Detailed, 'Valve Flagship VR

    'Valve Index' Detailed, 'Valve Flagship VR Game' Teased For This Year

    The Valve Index is a new high-fidelity VR headset from the people behind the Steam game store and video games like “Left 4 Dead” and “Half-Life.” The new headset, which hits in July for $499, features improved visual and audio fidelity and $279 controllers that can track individual finger movement. Valve Software detailed the headset [...]

  • 'Conan Unconquered' Clip Shows Off 20

    'Conan Unconquered' Clip Shows Off 20 Minutes Of Co-op Footage

    Developer Petroglyph released a new gameplay clip of upcoming real-time strategy title “Conan Unconquered,” with 20 minutes of co-op footage. “Conan Unconquered” is the first strategy game set within the world of “Conan the Barbarian” and features a full-featured co-op mode where players can work together to build up their own bases and push back [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad