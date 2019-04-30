×
Watch Facebook’s F8 Conference Here

The Facebook Developers Conference (a.k.a F8) kicks off on Tuesday, Apr. 30 in San Jose, Calif. with a keynote from CEO Mark Zuckerberg at 10 a.m. Pacific, and people can watch it live in the player below. It’s also available on Facebook or on the Oculus App.

This is Facebook’s tenth F8 conference. It began in 2007 as an 8-hour hackathon (hence the name), but it’s since evolved into a 2-day event for developers, creators, and entrepreneurs who use the social media platform. The conference features deep-dive sessions, product demos, and more. Since Facebook owns the Oculus Rift, there could be some AR/VR focused announcements as well.

 

