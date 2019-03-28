×

‘Evil Dead’s’ Ash Coming to ‘Dead by Daylight’ Voiced by Bruce Campbell

Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) from Starz “Ash vs Evil Dead” is coming to Behaviour’s horror-survival game “Dead By Daylight,” the company announced Thursday.

Williams, who will be voiced by Bruce Campbell, will arrive as a new survivor in the game on April 2. The developers describe the in-game character as the “blowhard heroic monster fighter” and say he will be available as downloadable content that will include the character and perks on Windows PC through Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.

The game, complete with Ash, will be playable at PAX East Thursday through Sunday at the “Dead By Daylight” booth.

The developer also announced that it is teaming up with Amazon to bring the company’s GameOn Tournament Organizer service to the game.

The Twitch extension allows streamers to invite their community to join them in impromptu casual competitions accessed from within the game. The GameOn integration is currently in beta with 50 of the game’s more actively engaged streamers.

Ash is just the latest in a long string of new survivors and killers added to “Dead by Daylight” since its release in 2016. Ash brings the total number of playable survivors to 17. The goal of the survivors is to escape their enclosure while being hunted by a player-controlled killer. The survivors and killers can load-out up to four perks to help with their hunt or survival.

The game’s killers are a mix of original monsters and maniacs drawn from common mythology and urban legend, and some pulled from popular culture and movies including “Halloween,” “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” “A Nightmare on Elm Street,” and “Saw.”

 

    Ash Williams (Bruce Campbell) from Starz "Ash vs Evil Dead" is coming to Behaviour's horror-survival game "Dead By Daylight," the company announced Thursday. Williams, who will be voiced by Bruce Campbell, will arrive as a new survivor in the game on April 2. The developers describe the in-game character as the "blowhard heroic monster fighter" [...]

