You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

European Commission Criticizes Valve for ‘Geo-Blocking’ PC Games

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Valve

The European Commission is slamming Valve, owner of the popular digital games store Steam, and five video game publishers for what it calls “geo-blocking” of PC titles.

The commission believes the companies in question prevented European Union consumers from buying and activating digital games outside their countries of residence, which is a breach of EU antitrust rules.

Besides Valve, the commission singled out Bandai Namco, Capcom, Focus Home, Koch Media (which owns publisher Deep Silver), and ZeniMax (the parent company of Bethesda Softworks). It claims those publishers included contractual export restrictions in their agreements with a number of distributors other than Valve. This prevented the distributors from selling PC games outside of their allocated territories.

“In a true digital single market, European consumers should have the right to buy and play video games of their choice regardless of where they live in the EU,” said commissioner Margrethe Vestager. “Consumers should not be prevented from shopping around between Member States to find the best available deal. Valve and the five PC video game publishers now have the chance to respond to our concerns.”

Valve did respond to the European Commission’s concerns on Friday, saying the region locks only applied to a small number of game titles. “Approximately just 3% of all games using Steam (and none of Valve’s own games) at the time were subject to the contested region locks in the [European Economic Area],” the company said in a statement provided to Variety.

Further, Valve said it actually turned off region locks within the EEA starting in 2015, except in countries where it’s a local legal requirement, like Germany, or in areas where there are geographic limits on where a Steam partner is licensed to distribute a game.

Variety reached out to Capcom, Bethesda, Foucs Home, and Bandai Namco about the European Commission’s comments, but they did not immediately respond.

Power of Women

  • Taraji P. Henson on the Fight

    Taraji P. Henson Still Has to Fight to Get Paid: 'You Can't Bargain on My Talent'

  • Christiane Amanpour: Advice to Women Starting

    Christiane Amanpour's Advice to Women: 'Don't Look at Feminism as a Dirty Word'

  • How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50

    How Gigi Hadid Uses Her 50 Million Followers for Good

  • Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are

    Kacey Musgraves: Country Music's Roots Are 'Built on Strong Women'

  • Bette Midler: Climate Change is 'The

    Bette Midler: Climate Change Is 'the Most Important Story of the Age'

More Gaming

  • European Commission Criticizes Valve for 'Geo-Blocking'

    European Commission Criticizes Valve for 'Geo-Blocking' PC Games

    The European Commission is slamming Valve, owner of the popular digital games store Steam, and five video game publishers for what it calls “geo-blocking” of PC titles. The commission believes the companies in question prevented European Union consumers from buying and activating digital games outside their countries of residence, which is a breach of EU [...]

  • Former 'Tales' Series Producer Hideo Baba

    Former 'Tales' Series Producer Hideo Baba Exited Square Enix In March

    Former “Tales” series producer Hideo Baba has exited Square Enix as of March 2019. “Accompanying a change in Studio Istolia management policies, I’m announcing that I resigned as representative director in December 2018 to make room for the next generation. Also, in March 2019, I resigned from Square Enix,” said Baba in a statement via [...]

  • Media Molecule Believes 'Dreams' Will Be

    Media Molecule Believes 'Dreams' Will Be Democratizing Force in Game Development

    Most game designers would blanch at being asked to create and animate a hedgehog-kangaroo hybrid dancing in a subway station under any circumstances, let alone in the span of 20 minutes in front of a live audience. But at EGX Rezzed on Friday, John Beech gamely responded to spectators’ requests in real time — and [...]

  • Vehicular Battle Royale 'notmycar' Is Free

    Vehicular Battle Royale 'notmycar' Is Free on Steam Early Access

    Skybound Games upcoming vehicular battle royale game “notmycar” launches for free on Steam Early Access on Friday, the publisher announced. Users who participate in the “notmycar” Founder’s Week, running until April 12, will receive a free paint job for their “pick-up truck of punishment” known as “The Beast.” Developed by NMC Studios for Windows PC, [...]

  • 'World of Horror' is a Frightening

    'World of Horror' Is a Frightening 1-Bit Masterpiece

    Horror has a sliced open face and comes at you in monochromatic Microsoft Paint art in the upcoming indie darling “World of Horror.” The little creation, which started out as a title on open platform Itch.Io, has been taking gaming expos by storm. Most recently, Pawel Kozminiski and his one-man Polish studio Panstasz were at [...]

  • GameStop Spring Sale Offers Popular Title

    GameStop Spring Sale Offers Popular Title Discounts, Trade-In Offers

    Spring is here and GameStop is offering deals on games, consoles, accessories as well as trade-in bonuses to celebrate starting Sunday, according to a press release. The spring sale is running April 7 through 20, but some deals are only available for a portion of the sale. Throughout the event, though, trade-in bonuses will be [...]

  • 'LEGO DC Super-Villains' Getting 'Shazam!' DLC

    'LEGO DC Super-Villains' Getting 'Shazam!' DLC Friday

    “LEGO DC Super-Villains” is getting a new level and new characters based on the “Shazam!” movie Friday, according to a press release. The “Shazam!” Movie Level Pack 1 is available for download for Season Pass holders of “LEGO DC Super-Villains”. Movie Level Pack 2 will be available on April 23. The extra content adds six [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad