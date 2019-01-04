×

Developer: Employees Fired For ‘Inappropriate’ Tool Use, Not Striking

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Eugen Systems

Six former employees of French video game developer Eugen Systems allege their recent firings were retaliation for a strike that occurred last year, but the studio is disputing that claim. In a statement to Variety, it said it had to take action against the workers because they “used a professional tool for an inappropriate purpose.”

“What we have discovered, in the presence of a bailiff (in order to guarantee compliance with the procedure and in absence of individual character or privacy), is against our values and our corporate culture,” Eugen said. “As any employer, we have an obligation to prevent situations that could be prejudicial to our employees’ health and safety, therefore we have been forced to make a decision accordingly.”

Eugen Systems was founded in 2000 and is based in Paris. It mainly creates real-time strategy games for PC and Mac. Some of its past projects include “Steel Division: Normandy 44,” “Act of Aggression,” and the “Wargame” series.

Many of its employees went on strike in February 2018 over a wage dispute. They claimed Eugen was paying them less than the mandated minimums set in their contracts. The strike lasted about a month and a half but was ultimately called off after negotiations stalled. About 15 workers and the independent union Le Syndicat des Travailleurs et Travailleuses du Jeu Vidéo (STJV) are now bringing a case before a French labor tribunal in March.

Although the STJV said it believed the firings were an “act of retaliation and a preemptive move by management,” Eugen told Variety its decision was not linked to the strike. One of the six people involved never took part in it, the studio added.

“We have fully respected our employees’ right to strike, and our team still comprises those who were on strike, including one employee who has since been promoted to a managerial position,” it said. “Our team currently counts 26 employees and will continue growing in the coming weeks.”

Variety contacted the studio for more information, but it did not immediately respond.

Popular on Variety

  • Stars Who Died in 2018, From

    Celebrities Who Died in 2018

  • Bird Box

    Sandra Bullock Says Moms Will See 'Bird Box' and Think: 'That River Is My Journey as a Parent'

  • Adam McKay On How Christian Bale

    Adam McKay Explains How Christian Bale's Method Acting Helped Him Survive a Heart Attack

  • Aquaman Name That Fish

    Can 'Aquaman' Stars 'Name That Fish'?

  • Mary Poppins quiz

    How Well Do the 'Mary Poppins Returns' Stars Know the Original Movie?

  • Celebrities Reveal Their Favorite Movies and

    Stars Pick Their Favorite Movies of 2018

  • Patrick Wilson Is The Only Cast

    Patrick Wilson Is The Only Member of The 'Aquaman' Cast Who Knew Who Aquaman Was

  • Jason Momoa Performs Haka at 'Aquaman'

    Jason Momoa Performs Haka at the 'Aquaman' Premiere

  • Regina King Maggie Gyllenhaal

    Maggie Gyllenhaal on How Intimacy Experts Can Help Young Actresses

  • John KrasinskiVariety Actors on Actors, Day

    John Krasinski Reveals 'A Quiet Place' Birthing Scene Took One Take

More Gaming

  • Strategy Game Developer: Employees Fired Over

    Developer: Employees Fired For 'Inappropriate' Tool Use, Not Striking

    Six former employees of French video game developer Eugen Systems allege their recent firings were retaliation for a strike that occurred last year, but the studio is disputing that claim. In a statement to Variety, it said it had to take action against the workers because they “used a professional tool for an inappropriate purpose.” [...]

  • Gaming Suitcase Features 24-Inch Screen, Media

    Gaming Suitcase Features 24-Inch Screen, Media Center, Streaming Support

    Gaems’ new Guardian Pro XP “portable gaming environment” is a hardshell case packed with a 24-inch quad HD IPS monitor, surround sound, integrated media center, and a rail system designed to mount cameras, microphones, and lighting for streaming. The company says the case, which will support the PlayStation 4, Xbox One and “several micro ATX [...]

  • First Look at In-Development Console Mad

    First Look at In-Development Console Mad Box

    Slightly Mad Studios, the company behind “Project Cars 2,” kicked off 2019 with the surprising news that it was developing a “stand-alone console” called the Mad Box. On Friday, the company’s CEO revealed the first images of the system. CEO Ian Bell said in a Tweet Friday that the Mad Box would have a carry handle [...]

  • Activision Blizzard's Amrita Ahuja Joins Square,

    Blizzard Entertainment Chief Financial Officer Joins Square, Inc.

    Blizzard Entertainment Chief Financial Officer Amrita Ahuja will be leaving the gaming company to join Jack Dorsey’s online financial service Square, Inc. this month as CFO, it was announced Thursday. Ahuja has been with Activision Blizzard in numerous finance and strategy roles for the past eight years. These include Vice President of Finance and Operations [...]

  • 'Overwatch' Contenders Team Loses Female Player

    'Overwatch' Contenders Team Loses Female Player After Community Harassment

    A female “Overwatch” Contenders player stepped down from North American team Second Wind just weeks after signing, following harassment and doxxing threats from some members of the game’s community. Ellie first signed to the team of aspiring pro-players on Dec. 21, 2018, according to an announcement on the team’s official Twitter account. “We’re happy to [...]

  • Ex-'Hearthstone' Devs Working With Marvel on

    Ex-'Hearthstone' Devs Working With Marvel on New Game

    Second Dinner, the new independent video game studio founded by former “Hearthstone” developers Ben Brode and Hamilton Chu, is working on a new project with Marvel, it announced on Thursday. Brode was “Hearthstone’s” game director, while Chu was an executive producer. Both left developer Blizzard Entertainment about eight months ago. Since then, their team has [...]

  • Twitch User is Active Again Despite

    Twitch Appears to Unban Man Facing Charges in On-Stream Assault

    A Twitch user who faces charges for allegedly assaulting his pregnant partner in December while streaming “Fortnite” has been unbanned from the site, according to a tweet by Rod Breslau, an esports consultant and analyst, who spotted the man’s first stream after returning to the service. Twitch, the leading video game streaming website, originally banned the user, mrdeadmoth, [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad