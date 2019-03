Dire Wolf announced it’s bringing the popular free-to-play digital collectible card game “Eternal” and board game “Raiders of the North Sea” to Nintendo Switch this spring.

“Eternal” and “Raiders of the North Sea” will mark the studio’s first Nintendo Switch titles, and will mark Dire Wolf’s first releases in their recently-announced bid to bring digital board games to life with cross-platform support.

“The social and portable functionality of the Nintendo Switch makes it a perfect digital platform for board games. Eternal and Raiders are leading the way for us onto Switch,” said Scott Martins, president at Dire Wolf Digital. “Making our growing catalog available where players want to play is a huge priority, and a truly cross-platform community is our goal.”

“Eternal” is currently available on Steam, Xbox One, iOS, and Android. Card-Mixing mechanics allow players to build custom decks and go toe-to-toe with enemies in fast-paced tactical battles. Cross-play support on Switch will allow “Eternal” players to match up with friends across all other systems the game is available one, which does not include PlayStation 4 at this time.

“Raiders of the North Sea” is Dire Wolf’s collaboration with studio Renegade Games, adapting the board game version into a digital adaptation. Players explore the Viking Age as they assemble a group of their own crew members to raid settlements in a bid to impressive their Chieftain. The game’s projected release comes this spring on Nintendo Switch, PC, iOS, and Android.