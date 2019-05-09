×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Over 164 Million U.S. Adults Enjoy Playing Video Games (Report)

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Entertainment Software Association

A new study reveals that 65% of U.S. adults enjoy video games and many Americans are playing games for recreation as well as stress relief and other benefits, the Entertainment Software Association revealed in a press release Thursday.

The study, titled “2019 Essential Facts About the Computer and Video Game Industry” shows the changing public perception of video games and how integrated the medium is into everyday life. The study was conducted by the Entertainment Software Association, a US trade association that oversees the Entertainment Software Rating Board (ESRB) as well as organizing the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3).

“Over 164 million adults in the United States play video games, and three-quarters of all Americans have at least one gamer in their household,” according to the study’s foreword. “It’s now more important than ever to understand who America’s video game players really are and what’s driving them.”

Related

Of the gamers surveyed, 78% say that games provide a form of stress relief and relaxation, and 79% say they provide mental stimulation, according to the report.

The breakdown of gamers is diverse, with the average age at 33, and females are representing a growing portion of US gamers, at 46%, according to the study.

The study also looked at how parents and families are interacting with games. The majority of parents surveyed said they pay attention to what games their children are playing, at 90%, and 57% of parents say they play games with their children on a weekly basis. While 87% of parents say they’re aware of ESRB ratings, 98% of those aware are “confident” about the accuracy of the ratings given. Further, 49% of parents surveyed limit the amount of time that their kids play games, which was more than other activities such as browsing the internet (40%) or using social media (34%).

Among the coveted millennial demographic (ages 18-34), males prefer console titles and females largely prefer mobile gaming. The “Assassin’s Creed” and “Tomb Raider” series as well as”Candy Crush” were listed as favorite games for female millennials.  Top titles for male millennials are “God of War,” “Madden NFL,” and “Fortnite.”

For Gen X gamers (ages 35-54) both males and females largely prefer mobile gaming. The study also looked at Boomer gamers (ages 55-64) and found that males in this demographic prefer PC games (favorite games are Solitaire and Scrabble) and women prefer mobile gaming (Mahjong and Monopoly listed as favorites).

In terms of consumer choices, price is the biggest influencer, at 66%. This isn’t too surprising, considering the popularity of mobile games— many of which are free to play with optional purchases. On that note, 49% of gamers said that they made a microtransaction purchase in the past year. When deciding what games to purchase, 39% said YouTube videos are useful. User reviews, professional reviews, and streaming follow.

Acting president and CEO of ESA Stanley Pierre-Louis said that now is the “golden age” for video games in the press release.

“[Video games] are the leading form of entertainment in American culture,” Pierre-Louis said. “They enhance our interconnected experiences and relationships with one another and redefine the intersection between humans and technology. Americans play video games to have fun, relieve stress, learn, and spend time with family. This innovative form of entertainment touches on every part of society and improves how we play, work, and live.”

The study also looked at other areas of gamers’ lives, including civic engagement and other hobbies. Of those surveyed, democrat was the most common political affiliation at 37%, and 59% of gamers are “certain that they will vote in the next presidential election.”  In terms of hobbies, 56% are more likely to have a creative hobby like drawing or writing, compared to 49% of average Americans.

For more details and statistics, including the breakdown of top games and genres for all demographics, check out the full report here.

Popular on Variety

  • Met Gala 2019: Best Fashion From

    Met Gala: Best Fashion From Lady Gaga to Kendall and Kylie Jenner

  • Lady Gaga

    Lady Gaga Rocks Four Outfits at Met Gala

  • Avengers: Endgame cast

    'Avengers: Endgame' Stars Guess What Cast Member Was a Stripper Before an Avenger

  • Avengers: Endgame Premiere Captain America

    'Avengers: Endgame' World Premiere Teases the Next Stage for Marvel

  • Hasan Minhaj Jared Kushner Time 100

    Hasan Minhaj Challenges Jared Kushner at the Time 100 Gala

  • Tessa Thompson Brie Larson 'Avengers: EndGames'

    Tessa Thompson Reveals Valkyrie's Preferred 'Avengers' Throuple

  • George Clooney (L) and Christophr Abbot

    George Clooney Watched 'Girls' 'Religiously' but Christopher Abbott Hasn't Seen 'ER'

  • Danny Game of Thrones

    'Game of Thrones': The Women of Westeros

  • Game of Thrones

    Questions the 'Game of Thrones' Cast Can't Wait to Never Be Asked Again

  • 'Game of Thrones' Cast Picks Best

    'Game of Thrones' Cast Pick the Best Death Scenes

More Gaming

  • Over 164 Million US Adults Enjoy

    Over 164 Million U.S. Adults Enjoy Playing Video Games (Report)

    A new study reveals that 65% of U.S. adults enjoy video games and many Americans are playing games for recreation as well as stress relief and other benefits, the Entertainment Software Association revealed in a press release Thursday. The study, titled “2019 Essential Facts About the Computer and Video Game Industry” shows the changing public [...]

  • Scopely Acquired DIGIT Game Studios, Makers

    Scopely Acquired DIGIT Game Studios, Makers of ‘Star Trek Fleet Command’

    Scopely acquired Irish developer DIGIT Game Studios on Thursday, after the success of “Star Trek Fleet Command,” according to a press release. Dublin-based DIGIT collaborated with Scopely to create “Star Trek Fleet Command,” an MMO/strategy game that came out last November. Since its release, the mobile game has surpassed $50 million in revenue. It’s currently [...]

  • 'Dota 2' Tournament Prize Pool Surpasses

    'Dota 2' Tournament Prize Pool Surpasses $8.5 Million

    The International 2019, a “Dota 2” tournament, already has a more than $8.5 million prize pool — and that number is still growing, as can be seen on the “Dota 2” website. The International prize pool for this year broke last year’s record, reaching $6 million within its first 24 hours of funding, as shared [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season Nine, Week One Challenges Guide

    Season nine’s week-one challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) [...]

  • 'Anthem's' Struggles at Launch is Reshaping

    'Anthem's' Struggles at Launch is Reshaping How EA Handles Future Games

    BioWare’s massive online action role-playing game “Anthem” didn’t meet publisher Electronic Arts’ expectations, but the company said it will continue to support the title. It also noted that “Anthem” underscores an industry-wide challenge. An analyst broached the topic of technical hurdles that have impacted the release of BioWare games — including “Anthem” in the past [...]

  • Play NYC Bringing Game Debuts, Bose

    Play NYC Bringing Game Debuts, Bose AR-cade to Public in August

    The third annual Play NYC event is planned for August, and is bringing game debuts and interactive installations to the Big Apple, organizer Playcrafting announced Thursday via a press release. The two day event is New York City’s largest game convention, and this year it’s coming to the Metropolitan Pavilion on August 10 and 11. [...]

  • Nintendo Ready For Summer With Tournaments,

    Nintendo Details E3 Plans With Tournaments, Direct Video

    Nintendo is gearing up for E3 2019 with tournaments, a Nintendo Direct presentation, and Nintendo Treehouse: Live stream planned, according to a press release. To kick off this year’s events, there will be a “Splatoon 2” and then a “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” tournament on June 8. Players are coming to Los Angeles from all [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad