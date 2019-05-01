×
Epic Games to Acquire ‘Rocket League’ Developer Psyonix

CREDIT: Psyonix

Epic Games is acquiring San Diego-based developer Psyonix, the team behind the hugely successful vehicular soccer title “Rocket League,” it announced on Wednesday.

The PC version of “Rocket League” will make its way onto the Epic Games Store in late 2019. In the meantime, people can still buy it on Steam. After the transition, Epic said it will continue to support the Steam version for all existing purchasers.

“Rocket League” was created with Epic’s Unreal game engine and launched on PC and PlayStation 4 in 2015. It was later ported to Xbox One and Nintendo Switch as well. Psyonix revealed in 2017 the game has surpassed more than 10.5 million copies sold across all platforms. It now has more than 57 million players.

Psyonix has also partnered with Epic in the past on franchises like “Gears of War” and “Unreal Tournament.” Epic Games CEO and founder Tim Sweeney said Psyonix has always been a part of the Epic family, and they’re happy to make it official. “We have great respect for how Psyonix has built an excellent team and an incredible community around ‘Rocket League,'” he said.

While neither company is disclosing details about the acquisition, they said they expect to wrap it up at the end of May or early June. Afterwards, Psyonix, which currently employs 132 people at its San Diego headquarters, will continue to work on “Rocket League” across its multiple platforms.

“We’ve been working closely with Epic since the early days of ‘Unreal Tournament,’ and we’ve survived changing tides as partners, so combining forces makes sense in many ways,” said Dave Hagewood, founder and studio director of Psyonix. “The potential of what we can learn from each other and accomplish together makes us truly excited for the future.”

