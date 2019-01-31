×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Epic Games Is Working on A Review System For Its Store

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Epic Games

Epic Games is creating a review system for its online store, according to the company’s founder, Tim Sweeney.

“We’re working on a review system for the Epic Games store based on the existing one in the Unreal Engine marketplace,” he recently tweeted. “It will be opt-in by developers. We think this is best because review bombing and other gaming-the-system is a real problem.”

“Review bombing” is when people leave negative user reviews on a video game intentionally to harm its sales and/or popularity. Often the bombing has nothing to do with the game itself. Instead, it’s in response to a perceived slight by developers or publishers.

Deep Silver and 4A Games’ “Metro 2033” franchise recently found itself on the receiving end of a review bombing after it was revealed the digital PC version of “Metro Exodus” is coming exclusively to the Epic Games Store. The upcoming first-person shooter was previously available for preorder on rival storefront Steam. While those preorders will still be honored, irate Steam users began leaving negative reviews on previous entries in the series. Only 28% of the nearly 2,500 reviews for “Metro 2033 Redux” in the last 30 days are positive, according to its product page. Many of the comments specifically mention the Epic Games Store announcement.

“The game is a good one, but that Epic Games was able to buy a year of exclusivity on ‘Exodus’ is disgusting,” one person wrote.

Related

“I honestly cannot recommend this game anymore after the behavior of the developers with this whole mess,” said another Steam user. They then contradicted themselves by adding, “It is still worth playing though.”

Metro Exodus” was the third high-profile game to jump ship from Steam to Epic Games Store in the last few months. Skybound Games announced in December that future episodes of “Telltale’s The Walking Dead” will publish there. Earlier this month, Ubisoft also announced a deal with Epic for “Tom Clancy’s The Division 2.”

Epic’s revenue model is probably a major reason for the defections. It takes a 12% cut of sales, while Steam takes 20% to 30%.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Gaming

  • Epic Games Is Working on A

    Epic Games Is Working on A Review System For Its Store

    Epic Games is creating a review system for its online store, according to the company’s founder, Tim Sweeney. “We’re working on a review system for the Epic Games store based on the existing one in the Unreal Engine marketplace,” he recently tweeted. “It will be opt-in by developers. We think this is best because review [...]

  • BioWare Prepares For 'Recurring and New

    BioWare Prepares For 'Recurring and New Issues' as 'Anthem's' Public Demo Looms

    “Anthem’s” public demo goes live Friday and developer BioWare is managing expectations on its blog, writing that while those who were in the buggy VIP Demo that ran last weekend will likely see “significant improvements,” the studio is also aware that it may see “recurring and new issues.” The development team, BioWare’s head of live [...]

  • Arena of Valor Switch

    Nintendo Working on Smaller, Cheaper Switch For 2019 (Report)

    Nintendo plans to release a downsized version of the Nintendo Switch later this year which will cost less and have less features, according to a Nikkei report. This is the second time rumor of a new version of the Switch hitting this year. In October, the Wall Street Journal reported on rumors that the company [...]

  • Dauntless

    'Dauntless' Accounts Are Migrating to the Epic Games Store Soon

    Phoenix Labs is launching its co-op action role-playing game “Dauntless” on consoles later this year and moving the title to the Epic Games Store, but players will get to migrate their accounts sooner, the studio announced on Wednesday. Although Phoenix Labs didn’t give an exact date for the account migrations, it said players can soon [...]

  • Smartphone Shooter Franchise 'Modern Combat' Headed

    Smartphone Shooter Franchise 'Modern Combat' Headed to Nintendo Switch

    Gameloft is bringing it’s popular mobile shooter franchise “Modern Combat” to the Nintendo Switch with “Modern Combat Blackout” in early February, the company announced Thursday. The game will take the popular features from the mobile edition of “Modern Combat 5,” which was downloaded more than 100 million times and tailor them specifically for the Switch, according to [...]

  • 'Darksiders Warmastered' Coming to Nintendo Switch

    'Darksiders Warmastered' Coming to Nintendo Switch in April

    The Apocalypse is coming to Nintendo Switch on Apr. 2 in the form of “Darksiders Warmastered,” publisher THQ Nordic announced on Thursday. “Darksiders” first released on PC, PlayStation 3, and Xbox 360 in 2010. The hack-n-slash action title stars War, the first Horseman of the Apocalypse, who is deceived by the forces of evil into [...]

  • EA Confuses Everyone With Its 'Anthem'

    EA Confuses Everyone With Its 'Anthem' Preorder Spreadsheet

    BioWare’s anticipated online action-RPG “Anthem” comes out Feb. 22, but when you can actually log in and play it is a bit confusing. So confusing, in fact, publisher Electronic Arts tweeted out a helpful spreadsheet on Thursday explaining it all. But, that tweet has disgruntled many fans who feel they shouldn’t have to consult a [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad