Cloud Saves, Achievements Coming to the Epic Games Store

A large number of new features are coming to the Epic Games Store in the coming months, including cloud saves and achievements.

Epic is sharing its development roadmap on a Trello board so it can keep the community up-to-date on upcoming features and major known issues. It did something similar for its popular battle royale title “Fortnite” earlier this year.

Most of the features listed are things typically found within other digital video game stores. Within the next one to three months, Epic plans to launch cloud saves, offline mode improvements, improved patch sizes, and more. After that, it plans to work on wish lists, additional payment options and currencies, mod support, and play time tracking. In the long term (more than six months out), Epic wants to release achievements and a shopping cart, along with an overhaul of the store’s social features.

Epic recently revealed it’s also working on a user reviews system. That’s expected within the next 4-6 months, according to the Trello board. It will be based on the existing one used by the Unreal Engine marketplace and it will be opt-in by developers. “We think this is best because review bombing and other gaming-the-system is a real problem,” Epic Games founder Tim Sweeney tweeted.

Epic also recently altered the store’s refund policy. While a self-service solution is still in development, customers can go through player support to get “unlimited refunds within 14 days of purchase and under two hours played.” Right now, that feature is “TBD” in the Trello board, so it’s still a long ways off.