Epic Games Rids ‘Fortnite’ of ‘Blind’ Loot Boxes

“Fortnite’s” Save the World mode will soon no longer include the ability to purchase loot boxes before a player knows what’s inside them, developer Epic Games announced Friday.

“Since launch, we’ve been refining the way you expand your item collection,” according to a post on the company’s website Friday. “We previously introduced loot drops, the ability to directly acquire any non-event item through the Collection Book, Llama dupe prevention, as well as gameplay-based event rewards, and now we’re ready to take the next big step. Introducing “X-Ray” Llamas! Previously known as V-Buck Llamas, X-Ray Llamas will now show you the contents before you purchase it. Not interested in what the Llama offers? Simply wait until the daily store refresh and there will be a new selection.”

The change will hit with the game’s next big update, making any Llama available in the V-bucks store — loot boxes you can purchase with money — completely clear about what you’re getting for your money.

Epic also detailed how the changes will work:

Llamas prices remain the same, and llamas can still be earned through gameplay. The price doesn’t change when the llama upgrades – you can see the upgrade before you purchase, and any item can come from the cheapest Llama. You can wait and find your favorite weapon in a 50 V-Buck llama, with no guessing! The items offered are based on your account in order to apply dupe prevention. Dupe Prevention: Introduced in the v5.10 Patch, after the Llama has determined the item rarity and type of drop (Epic or Legendary Hero, Weapon, or Schematic) it will select an item from that category that is not already in your inventory or Collection Book. This applies to Epic, Legendary and Mythic Heroes, Epic and Legendary Schematics and Mythic Lead Survivors.

Example: This means that if the Llama picks Legendary (rarity) Shotgun (type), for example, it will give you a Legendary Shotgun you do not already have. If you have all of the legendary Shotguns, it will give you a duplicate Shotgun. It will not pick from another category. Specific items can still be directly purchased with earnable in-game resources. All the fun of opening Llamas, and only the items you want!

The change also means you will no longer be able to purchase multiple V-Buck Llamas at once.

“We are making this change so we can show you the rewards of each Llama one at a time, which gives you more choice in the Llamas you decide to open.”

The best part of this news?

All existing Save the World players will receive five free Llama Upgrade Tokens to try out the new system.

Epic’s move to rid itself of blind loot boxes comes in the midst of turmoil surrounding the controversial form of video game monetization. In November, the head of the International Game Developers Association called for the game industry to create a unified approach to its use of loot boxes in the wake of the Federal Trade Commission’s decision to investigate the use of the randomized boxes in video games.