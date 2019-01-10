Epic Games Receives ‘F’ Rating From Better Business Bureau

Epic Games, the developer behind the massively popular “Fortnite,” has an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

In an official press release and post on the BBB Media & News Blog, the organization is warning consumers about the Cary, North Carolina-based company, which currently has 279 complaints from across the United States on file in the past three years.

Several of the complaints stem from customers stating they’ve been “falsely accused” of cheating, “unjustified platform bans,” refusal to refund unauthorized charges, and a litany of other issues all related to purchasing “Fortnite,” its premium currency V-Bucks, or the game failing to work in the first place.

Of the 279 total complaints on file, 247 have gone unanswered. Those that did receive responses were matters surrounding “glitched” games, issues with linked accounts, a few fraudulent charges, and responses to cheating allegations with specific tools that were likely better suited to the game’s support team rather than the BBB. One customer’s complaint that they were banned without cause ended in Epic Games’ ruling that their ban was indeed warranted.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Epic Games had this to say: “Epic Games is not affiliated with the Better Business Bureau and has redirected all player submitted complaints from the BBB to our Player Support staff. We encourage players with concerns about their accounts to reach out to us at https://www.epicgames.com/site/en-US/customer-service.”

Epic Games is the creator of several popular titles like “Fortnite” and “Infinity Blade” in addition to “Gears of War” and a selection of other games. Currently, “Fortnite”is enjoying a staggering amount of success, which is what nearly if not all of the company’s complaints stem from.

The BBB, according to its blog post, has attempted to make contact with Epic Games on “numerous” occasions without any response. Variety reached out to the bureau, which declined to comment further on the matter at this time.