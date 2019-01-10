×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Epic Games Receives ‘F’ Rating From Better Business Bureau

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Epic Games, the developer behind the massively popular “Fortnite,” has an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

In an official press release and post on the BBB Media & News Blog, the organization is warning consumers about the Cary, North Carolina-based company, which currently has 279 complaints from across the United States on file in the past three years.

Several of the complaints stem from customers stating they’ve been “falsely accused” of cheating, “unjustified platform bans,” refusal to refund unauthorized charges, and a litany of other issues all related to purchasing “Fortnite,” its premium currency V-Bucks, or the game failing to work in the first place.

Of the 279 total complaints on file, 247 have gone unanswered. Those that did receive responses were matters surrounding “glitched” games, issues with linked accounts, a few fraudulent charges, and responses to cheating allegations with specific tools that were likely better suited to the game’s support team rather than the BBB. One customer’s complaint that they were banned without cause ended in Epic Games’ ruling that their ban was indeed warranted.

When reached for comment, a spokesperson for Epic Games had this to say: “Epic Games is not affiliated with the Better Business Bureau and has redirected all player submitted complaints from the BBB to our Player Support staff. We encourage players with concerns about their accounts to reach out to us at https://www.epicgames.com/site/en-US/customer-service.&#8221;

Epic Games is the creator of several popular titles like “Fortnite” and “Infinity Blade” in addition to “Gears of War” and a selection of other games. Currently, “Fortnite”is enjoying a staggering amount of success, which is what nearly if not all of the company’s complaints stem from.

The BBB, according to its blog post, has attempted to make contact with Epic Games on “numerous” occasions without any response. Variety reached out to the bureau, which declined to comment further on the matter at this time.

More Gaming

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    Epic Games Receives 'F' Rating From Better Business Bureau

    Epic Games, the developer behind the massively popular “Fortnite,” has an “F” rating with the Better Business Bureau (BBB). In an official press release and post on the BBB Media & News Blog, the organization is warning consumers about the Cary, North Carolina-based company, which currently has 279 complaints from across the United States on [...]

  • THQ Nordic Acquires 'Outcast' IP From

    THQ Nordic Acquires 'Outcast' IP From Original Creators

    Publisher THQ Nordic is hoovering up another video game intellectual property. This time, it’s acquiring the 1999 action-adventure “Outcast” from its three original creators, it announced on Thursday. While THQ Nordic AB is handling the acquisition, daily operations will be conducted by THQ Nordic GmbH in Vienna, Austria. This includes sales and distribution, evaluation of [...]

  • Samsung Unpacked 2019 Unveils S10 in

    Samsung Unpacked 2019 Unveils S10 in February

    Samsung on Thursday began sending out invites to press for its next unpacked event. Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2019 will take place in San Francisco on Feb. 20 at 11 a.m. PT. The event invite features the number 10 on its side, most likely alluding to the expected announcement of the Galaxy S10 and S10+. The [...]

  • God of War

    'God of War' Leads DICE Award Noms, Followed by 'Marvel's Spider-Man'

    “God of War” leads the nominations for this year’s DICE Awards, with a dozen nominations, followed closely behind by 11 for “Marvel’s Spider-Man,” the Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences announced Thursday. “Red Dead Redemption 2” received eight nominations and indie title “Return of the Obra Dinn” has six nods. The 22nd Annual DICE Awards, [...]

  • 'Red Dead Online' Gets Battle Royale

    'Red Dead Online' Gets Battle Royale Mode

    The battle royale Gun Rush mode went live Thursday for “Red Dead Online,” developer Rockstar Games announced. The mode has players gathering weapons and ammo as they fight to stay alive in an ever-shrinking area with 31 other players. The new mode is now available in free-for-all and team variations where the last one standing [...]

  • China Approves Second Batch of Games,

    China Approves Second Batch of Games, None From Tencent Or NetEase

    Chinese authorities approved a second batch of video games after a freeze that lasted for most of 2018, but none of the approved titles are from Tencent or NetEase, according to Reuters. A total 84 new video games were recently given the green light, according to a list from Chinese broadcasting watchdog the State Administration [...]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 7, Week 6 Challenges Guide

    Season 7’s week-six challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) Weekly [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad