×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Epic Games Pushes Back Against Lawsuit: ‘No One Can Own a Dance Step’

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Epic Games

Epic Games filed for rapper 2 Milly’s lawsuit against the company regarding use of his dance move in the game to be dismissed on the grounds that the claim is at odds with free speech, according to court documents released Monday.

2 Milly filed a lawsuit last year, claiming his dance “Milly Rock” was recreated as a dance emote in “Fortnite” called “Swipe It,” without permission. 2 Milly further did not receive any compensation for the use of his dance. Epic is filing for dismissal, noting that the plaintiff, 2 Milly, cannot establish substantial similarity between his dance and the emote.

Further, the Epic motion stated that copyright law does not apply to dance steps.

“No one can own a dance step,” according to the court document. “Copyright law is clear that individual dance steps and simple dance routines are not protected by copyright, but rather are building blocks of free expression, which are in the public domain for choreographers, dancers, and the general public to use, perform, and enjoy.”

Epic Games also claimed that the dance move and the emote are different.

“Similarly, even focusing solely on the Dance Step itself, it is different from Swipe It,” the motion explained. “As shown by the accompanying video clip, the Dance Step consists of a side step to the right while swinging the left arm horizontally across the chest to the right, and then reversing the same movement on the other side … By contrast, as shown in another video clip, Swipe It consists of (1) varying arm movements, sometimes using a straight, horizontal arc across the chest, and other times starting below the hips and then traveling in a diagonal arc across the body, up to the shoulder, while pivoting side to side on the balls and heels of the feet, (2) a wind up of the right arm before swiping, and (3) a rolling motion of the hands and forearms between swipes.”

Related

Further, Epic noted that the “Swipe It” emote is faster than the “Milly Rock,” and that there is movement in the ribs in the rapper’s dance, while the emote has the avatars ribs remain in place in the document.

Other lawsuits were filed with similar claims against Epic. Notably, actor Alfonso Ribeiro filed complaints regarding his “Carlton Dance” which he created on the TV series “The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.” Instagram-famous Backpack Kid filed as well, since his dance which spawned “The Floss” emote has almost become synonymous with “Fortnite” dances — a dance which he originally performed on Saturday Night Live in 2017.

For a full breakdown of the lawsuits, including the question of if you can copyright a dance and the difficulties the plaintiffs will face in their respective lawsuits, check out this Variety feature.

Popular on Variety

  • Daniel Radcliffe photographed at the Variety
    YF16WZHB

    Daniel Radcliffe on Answering Prayers in 'Miracle Workers'

  • BTS Wants to Sing With Lady

    BTS Wants to Sing With Lady Gaga

  • How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her

    How Miley Cyrus Set Up Her Duet With Shawn Mendes

  • Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown

    Smokey Robinson Defends J. Lo’s Motown Grammy Tribute

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

More Gaming

  • Mobile MOBA 'Vainglory' Now on Steam,

    Mobile MOBA 'Vainglory' Now on Steam, Mac With Full Cross-Play

    The award-winning mobile MOBA “Vainglory” is available now on Steam for Windows and Mac, and it’s cross-playable with its iOS and Android brethren, developer Super Evil Megacorp announced on Wednesday. “Super Evil Megacorp is comprised of AAA gaming veterans who believe in letting all gamers play together in beautiful, responsive and deep experiences, whichever their [...]

  • Activision Blizzard

    IGDA Offers Help to Laid Off Activision Blizzard Employees

    The International Game Developers Association (IGDA) wants to help the nearly 800 employees laid off from video game publisher Activision Blizzard this week, it said in a blog post on Wednesday. The organization’s chapters in Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego, and Seattle are working on events and resources for their local communities, it said. [...]

  • 'Audica' is Harmonix's Next Game (Watch)

    'Audica' is Harmonix's Next Game (Watch)

    Harmonix dropped a new trailer revealing its next game, VR rhythm shooter “Audica,” via Twitter on Wednesday. The trailer shows a VR headset-wearing player smashing beats with orange and blue light beams. The player shoots beats in a fast, but steady pace, and the resulting music pulsates in a frenetic response. The backdrop is cosmic, with what [...]

  • 'Rage 2' Pre-Beta Trailer Reveals Nine

    'Rage 2' Pre-Beta Trailer Reveals Nine Minutes of Gameplay

    Bethesda Softworks released a new pre-beta gameplay trailer for “Rage 2” on Tuesday via YouTube. The trailer reveals stunning visuals in almost 10 minutes of footage, and gives players a glimpse of what they can expect in the upcoming game, developed by Avalanche Studios and id Software. While there’s tons of chaotic first-person shooter action, [...]

  • Epic Games Pushes Back Against Lawsuit:

    Epic Games Pushes Back Against Lawsuit: 'No One Can Own a Dance Step'

    Epic Games filed for rapper 2 Milly’s lawsuit against the company regarding use of his dance move in the game to be dismissed on the grounds that the claim is at odds with free speech, according to court documents released Monday. 2 Milly filed a lawsuit last year, claiming his dance “Milly Rock” was recreated [...]

  • Video Game Review: ‘Metro: Exodus’

    Video Game Review: ‘Metro: Exodus’

    At first glance, it might appear as if “Metro: Exodus” has lost touch with what made the “Metro” series special. The original game in the series, “Metro 2033,” was directly inspired and named after a Russian sci-fi novel, but, by “Exodus,” the Metro game series has shed the plot of the novels and gone its [...]

  • Activision Blizzard Calls Bungie Split A

    Activision Blizzard Calls Bungie Split A 'Mutual, Amicable Agreement'

    Activision Blizzard’s split with “Destiny” developer Bungie was a “mutual, amicable agreement,” the publisher said during an earnings call on Tuesday. The two companies announced in January they are parting ways after eight years. Activision Blizzard is now transferring “Destiny’s” publishing rights to Bungie so it can focus on its own intellectual properties. During the [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad