Epic to Host First-Ever ‘Fortnite’ Summer Block Party in June

Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Epic Games is holding its first-ever Fortnite Summer Block Party next month, and tickets are available for pre-registration now, it announced on Friday.

The Summer Block Party is a two-day event celebrating the popular battle royale game and its community. It takes place June 15-16 at the Forum in Inglewood, Calif.

On Jun. 15, content creators and celebrities like Ninja, Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco, Dillon Francis, KittyPlays, Cray, and Jordan Fisher are participating in “Fortnite’s” first Creative tournament, where teams will compete on a new player-made game designed specifically for the event. Meanwhile, the Celebrity Pro-Am returns for its second year on Jun. 16.

Tickets cost either $35 or $60 and provide access to both days of activities, including the Fortnite Fan Festival, Epic said. Verified fan registration is open now and closes on Monday, May 13 at 10 p.m. Pacific. Anyone who wants to pre-register can do so on “Fortnite’s” Ticketmaster website. Battlepass pre-sale tickets will be available starting on Saturday, May 11 at 10 p.m. Pacific, while the verified fan presale will run from Wednesday, May 15 at 10 a.m. Pacific through Thursday, May 16 at 10 p.m. Pacific. Ticket sales for the general public begins on Friday, May 17 at 10 a.m. Pacific.

Both ticket tiers include 2,000 V-Bucks (“Fortnite’s” in-game currency), Epic said. But, ticket holders are limited to only four, and they have to buy two-day tickets.

Earlier this year, Epic Games filed a lawsuit against the U.K. organizers of another two-day festival called Fortnite Live Norwich. It was billed as the “Fortnite” event of the year, but it reportedly had very little to do with the battle royale game. It was underwhelming and understaffed, fans said, and there weren’t enough activities. Hundreds demanded refunds. Epic distanced itself from the event filed a claim with the High Court of London.

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

