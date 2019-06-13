×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Epic Games Honored With BAFTA Special Award at E3

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Tim Sweeney
CREDIT: Tim Sweeney/Epic

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts presented Epic Games, the software developer behind the Unreal Engine and “Fortnite,” with a BAFTA Special Award Wednesday night at E3. The honor was presented at the London West Hollywood hotel.

“We are delighted to present this year’s Special Award to Epic Games,” Dr. Jo Twist, OBE, chair of BAFTA’s games committee, said. “Having powered the creativity and imaginations of development teams of all sizes over the years — many of whom have gone on to win BAFTAs — it’s right to mark their huge contribution with this Special Award as part of BAFTA’s commitment to celebrating and promoting the very best in games. Epic is at the forefront of the evolution of the global games industry and the impact of their innovation is undeniable.”

“It’s a great honor to be here as Epic’s spokesperson, especially for the work that we’ve done in the area of creativity in serving the needs of the film industry and game developers, and the work of hundreds of really world-class people all around the world,” Epic CEO Tim Sweeney said. “The team has worked so hard to make these things reality and create art and be recognized for it. I hope this is just the beginning of the quest. We’re trying to create a whole new world around digital entertainment, and I think we’re just at the beginning of it.”

Related

Sweeney himself began writing the code for Epic Games’ Unreal Engine in 1995. Today, its current version, Unreal 4, is one of the most user-friendly and versatile developer toolsets ever made. Unreal’s been used to create games as diverse as “Batman: Arkham Asylum,” “BioShock,” “Fortnite Battle Royale,” “Friday the 13th: The Game,” “Gears of War,” “Life Is Strange,” “Mass Effect,” and “Splinter Cell: Chaos Theory.”

In 2015, Epic made UE4 available to everyone for free.

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8 and 9. Microsoft had its big Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m. ET.

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.

Popular on Variety

  • Chris Hemsworth MIB premiere Thor

    Chris Hemsworth Responds to the 'Avengers: Endgame' Fat-Shaming Thor Controversy

  • Younger Hilary Duff Sutton Foster

    Hilary Duff and Sutton Foster Proud That 'Younger' Flaunts Women's Careers Over Romance

  • Deadwood Costumes

    'Deadwood' Designer Janie Bryant Used Original 1880s Dress for HBO Movie

  • 'Big Little Lies' Season 2: A

    'Big Little Lies': Can Season 2 Live Up to the First?

  • Richard Madden Was Ready to Leave

    Richard Madden is Done Playing Romeo

  • Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson &

    Actors on Actors: Sarah Paulson & Tracee Ellis Ross (Full Video)

  • Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson

    Actors on Actors: Taraji P. Henson & Ellen Pompeo (Full Video)

  • Julia Roberts On the Dark, Original

    Julia Roberts on ‘Pretty Woman’s’ Original Violent Ending

  • Billy Porter

    How Billy Porter's Oscar Gown Changed the World

  • Sacha Baron Cohen Trump Twitter

    Sacha Baron Cohen Says Trump Wouldn't Be President Without Twitter

More Gaming

  • Tim Sweeney

    Epic Games Honored With BAFTA Special Award at E3

    The British Academy of Film and Television Arts presented Epic Games, the software developer behind the Unreal Engine and “Fortnite,” with a BAFTA Special Award Wednesday night at E3. The honor was presented at the London West Hollywood hotel. “We are delighted to present this year’s Special Award to Epic Games,” Dr. Jo Twist, OBE, [...]

  • E3 Coliseum

    Elon Musk Talks to 'Fallout 4' Director Todd Howard at E3

    The mobile game “Fallout Shelter” will soon be available in Tesla automobiles, Todd Howard announced at E3 on Thursday. Howard says his team recently visited SpaceX while researching the future of space exploration for the upcoming Bethesda Game Studios RPG “Starfield.” There’s a certain amount of dark irony in “Fallout Shelter” coming to Tesla, given [...]

  • 'Carrion' Reveals The Joy in Playing

    'Carrion' Reveals The Joy in Playing The Monster

    When I ask game developer Sebastian Krośkiewicz if any particular beacons of the horror genre inspired his upcoming game “Carrion,” he responds with an unlikely example: the 1999 “Alien vs. Predator” game, in which terrified marines armed with assault rifles and faulty radars take turns getting their heads chomped off by the two titular movie [...]

  • A screenshot from "Cyberpunk 2077" showing

    CD Projekt Red Defends Ad With Trans Imagery in 'Cyberpunk 2077'

    Developer CD Projekt Red is defending the use of transgender imagery in its highly-anticipated role-playing game “Cyberpunk 2077,” Polygon reports. While the studio debuted a new trailer for the game during this year’s E3, the image in question appeared in a blog post on Nvidia’s official website promoting its new ray tracing technology. The screenshot [...]

  • 'Monster Hunter: Iceborne' Is Enough to

    'Monster Hunter: Iceborne' Is Enough to Get a Lapsed Hunter Back in The Field

    Like a lot of people who purchased “Monster Hunter: World” back in early 2018, I had a firm interest in the eponymous concept of “monster hunting,” but the franchise’s primitive visuals and reputation for inscrutability always prevented me from fully-investing in the series. While “World” was far from a perfect game in many ways, it [...]

  • Barlow's 'Telling Lies' Represents a Generational

    Barlow's 'Telling Lies' Represents a Generational Leap From 'Her Story'

    You could certainly advance the argument that Sam Barlow single-handedly reinvented the long-derided “FMV game” genre with “Her Story,” a cinematic investigative game where players use search strings to parse a primitive video database to solve a mystery. That said, Barlow makes no such claims himself; in fact, he says he didn’t even realize he [...]

  • Riot Games

    Riot Games Under Investigation for Pay Discrimination

    The State of California is investigating “League of Legends” developer Riot Games, according to a press release issued on Wednesday. The California Department of Fair Employment and Housing has filed an enforcement action requesting that Riot provide it with “employee pay data.” The suit says that Riot has thus far provided insufficent information to determine [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad