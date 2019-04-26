Epic Games Explains Recent Changes to ‘Fortnite’ Competitive Play

“Fortnite” developer Epic Games recently made some changes to the way the battle royale title is played competitively, and it defended those decisions in a blog post on Friday.

One of the issues the developer touched on was the recently removed Siphon feature. Epic introduced it during Pop-up Cup tournaments because it said it wanted to incentivize more aggressive play which, from a broadcasting standpoint, increases entertainment value.

“Everybody enjoyed receiving health and shields for eliminations after we introduced the changes to the core modes, but there was an unexpected consequence: players at large grew more frustrated with ‘Fortnite’ play, feeling they had less of a chance due to encounters with high-skill players with full health and shields. Ultimately, Siphon increased engagement for the highest-skilled 10%, while the remaining 90% were more frustrated and played less,” Epic said.

While Siphon is no longer a part of “Fortnite’s” core modes, it’s still available in the Arena for anyone who wants to use it.

Epic also addressed the issue of the game’s field of view (FOV). Many competitive players have asked for a FOV slider to improve visibility, but the developer said it wants to avoid optional settings that give players a significant gameplay advantage. The game’s current FOV is a tradeoff, Epic said, so it can maintain a certain level of performance and visual fidelity while minimizing potential motion-sickness in players.

Epic also admitted it’s been inconsistent about acknowledging and addressing bugs that commonly occur during higher end play. While it’s resolved or actively tracking these issues, it said it needs the community’s help to reproduce them.

“We’re committed to doing a better job monitoring bug reports through Reddit, social channels, and in-game reports. Please help us by posting detailed bug reports including video clips,” it said.