Epic Games Set to Receive BAFTA Award

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) will award Epic Games with a special honor at E3 next month, according to a press release.

Epic Games is best known for its Unreal Engine, and for its popular battle royale game “Fortnite.” Tim Sweeney, founder of Epic Games and Variety 500 recipient, will accept the award at an event on June 12 on behalf of the company.

“All of us at Epic Games are honored that BAFTA has awarded Unreal Engine for excellence in technology,” Sweeney commented in the press release, “and we share this recognition with our partners and the creative community.”

Dr. Jo Twist OBE, chair of BAFTA’s games committee, commented on the award in the press release, as well.

“We are delighted to present this year’s Special Award to Epic Game,” Dr. Twist stated. “Having powered the creativity and imaginations of development teams of all sizes over the years – many of whom have gone on to win BAFTAs – it’s right to mark their huge contribution with this Special Award as part of BAFTA’s commitment to celebrating and promoting the very best in games. Epic is at the forefront of the evolution of the global games industry and the impact of their innovation is undeniable.”

The Unreal Engine powered past BAFTA award-winning games, including “What Remains of Edith Finch,” “Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice,” and others.

Sweeney will accept the award at an invite-only event to be held at The London West Hollywood hotel.