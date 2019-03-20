Epic Game Store Exclusives Coming to Humble Store

Epic Games Store titles, including exclusives, will soon begin appearing on the Humble Store, Epic Games announced Wednesday.

The partnership will enable developers to decide whether they want to sell their Epic Games Store titles on the Humble Store. Epic won’t receive any revenue share from the sales of those games purchased through Humble Store, the company said.

The partnership will launch with keys redeemable on the Epic Games store and soon, Epic will enable players to link their Epic and Humble accounts for direct purchasing.

The company said the move is a way for them to give players more choices for buying games and bringing developers new avenues for reaching players. Over time, it said, it hopes to partner with other “highly reputable digital stores” to expand purchasing options.

There was no mention on when the partnership will roll out.

The news came during Epic Game’s annual Unreal keynote at GDC Wednesday.