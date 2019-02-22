×
Epic Breaks Down The ‘Fortnite’ World Cup $100 Million Prize Pool

Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Epic Games will be doling out $1 million each week to top “Fortnite” players during the 10 week-long Online Open qualifiers, the company announced in a blog post, offering a full breakdown of the studio’s plans for the enormous $100 million competitive prize pool.

The online qualifiers run from April 8 until June 16.

Epic will then invite the top 100 solo players and the top 50 duo teams from around the worldto participate in the “Fornite” World Cup Finals in New York City from July 26 until July 28 where a $30 million prize pool will be up for grabs.

Each player will be guaranteed at least $50 thousand, while the “Fortnite” World Cup Solo Champion will receive a whopping $3 million.

Epic’s $1 million weekly cash tournaments will continue on through the end of the year. These will feature a variety of different formats “to open up the competitive playing field,” according to the company.

Eligible “Fortnite” competitors must be at least 13 years of age, and players under 17 will need permission from a parent or legal guardian.

The battle royale phenomenon has reached 125 million players in less than a year, it was announced on Tuesday. Last month, Epic Games announced the $100 million pool.

“Fortnite” launched as a paid-for early access title for PC, Mac, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in July 2017. The standalone battle royale mode came out in September that same year. “Fortnite Battle Royale” came to iOS in April and, on Tuesday, Epic Games released it on Nintendo Switch as well. Over two million people downloaded the Switch version on the first day, according to Nintendo.

    Epic Games will be doling out $1 million each week to top "Fortnite" players during the 10 week-long Online Open qualifiers, the company announced in a blog post, offering a full breakdown of the studio's plans for the enormous $100 million competitive prize pool. The online qualifiers run from April 13 until June 16.

