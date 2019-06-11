‘Empire of Sin’ Takes Players to 1920s Chicago

“Empire of Sin” is a newly announced game that’s set in 1920s Chicago, initially revealed during the Nintendo Direct presentation on Monday.

The game’s got a reveal trailer with an aptly chosen song to match the mood.

“‘Empire of Sin’ puts you at the heart of the ruthless criminal underworld of 1920s Prohibition-era Chicago,” a press release states. “It’s up to you to hustle, charm and intimidate your way to the top of the pile and do whatever it takes to stay there. This character-driven noir-inspired game immerses players in the glitz and glamor of the roaring ’20s, all while they must work behind the scenes in the gritty underbelly of organized crime. ”

“Empire of Sin” is planned for a tentative spring 2020 release. Hopefully, we’ll have a solid release date soon.

This story is developing.

