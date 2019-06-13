Elon Musk Talks to ‘Fallout 4’ Director Todd Howard at E3

The mobile game “Fallout Shelter” will be available in Tesla automobiles, Todd Howard announced at E3 on Thursday. Howard says his team recently visited SpaceX while researching the future of space exploration for the upcoming Bethesda Game Studios RPG “Starfield.”

The conversation was moderated by Geoff Keighley, creator of The Game Awards.

This story is developing.

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8 and 9. Microsoft had its big Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m. ET.

