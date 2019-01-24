×
ELeague, EA to Hold Multiple ‘FIFA 19’ Competitions in 2019

CREDIT: Electronics Arts

Esports organization ELeague is partnering with video game publisher Electronic Arts to create and host multiple “FIFA 19” events in 2019, it announced on Thursday.

This makes ELeague the first North American tournament partner to host an EA Sports FIFA 19 Global Series FUT Champions Cup.

The first competition kicks off Feb. 22-24 with the ELeague FUT Champions Cup February. It’s one of six Major events happening throughout the EA Sports FIFA 19 Global Series this year. It will be a worldwide open tournament featuring 64 players competing for a $100,000 purse.

“ELeague is a fantastic viewership platform for competitive ‘FIFA’ and accelerates the mainstream esports and sports connection thanks to the power of Turner Sports,” said Todd Sitrin, senior vice president and general manager of the EA Competitive Gaming Division. “We’re seeing rapid growth for ‘EA Sports FIFA’ competitive gaming right now around the world, and the opportunity to host a major event in North America will be an accelerant to this growth. This partnership with ELeague is perfect given ‘EA Sports FIFA’s’ global reach, its instant accessibility for spectators, and the millions of FIFA competitive gaming players that are participating in the Global Series.”

ELeague said it will stream live event coverage on its Twitch channel and on Turner’s live sports streaming service B/R Live. Additionally, it will record the tournament’s best moments for a series that’s airing on TBS after the event. Fans who want to watch the event live at the ELeague Arena in Atlanta can get free tickets in the coming weeks.

After the ELeague FUT Champions Cup February, the esports organization will operate a 2019 Global Series licensed qualifying event Friday-Sunday, May 3-5. The tournament will offer “FIFA 19” Global Series Points and prize money. ELeague will announce more details in the coming months.

