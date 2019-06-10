E3 2019 Trailer: ‘The Elder Scrolls Online: Dragonhold’

“The Elder Scrolls Online’s” next major expansion is Dragonhold. It’ll conclude the story begun in the MMO’s most recent chapter update, Elsweyr. Bethesda teased the new content at E3 with a cinematic trailer.

Dragonhold will launch in November. A smaller, dungeon-focused DLC pack, Scalebreaker, will be available in August.

