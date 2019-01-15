‘The Elder Scrolls Online’ Gets Dragons This Year in “The Season Of The Dragon”

“The Elder Scrolls Online” players will see dragons making their first appearance in the MMO starting this February as part of a new year-long narrative “The Season of the Dragon”, Zenimax Online Studios announced on Tuesday.

“The Season of the Dragon” features a storyline that will span the rest of the year, tying up all four 2019 updates under one long dragon-centric narrative arc. According to the studio, it will take every hero of Tamriel to conquer “the winged menace”.

“The great dragon Kaalgrontiid and others stalk from the skies and threaten to burn down the ancestral home of the Khajiit,” reads a synopsis of the new storyline.

“For the first time since 1994’s The Elder Scrolls: Arena, players and their friends will trek the arid plains as well as the skooma-producing grasslands of Elsweyr, the homeland of the cat-like khajiit race. The all-new adventure brings with it the Season of the Dragon, introducing the commanding winged beasts to ESO for the first time. In this journey, you’re no Dragonborn, so you’ll need to work with your fellow heroes and powerful allies to take the dragons down and protect Tamriel from the ever-present fire-breathing threat.”

The upcoming “Elder Scrolls Online” story will start with the new “Wrathstone” DLC game pack scheduled to hit in February, and will continue with the Elsweyr Chapter on June 4.

“Elsweyr” introduces the new Elsweyr zone, home of the Khajit class, and a new class of Necromancers. The landmass will be similar in size to last year’s Summerset zone, and feature a main story quest line with around 30 hours. Players will be able to travel across Elsweyr’s grasslands, deserts and palatial cities, as the new zone finds becomes entangled in invading Imperial forces and dragons.

“You can interact with its many colorful and varied residents, including moon-sugar farmers, Imperial occupiers, and wandering nomads. In this new Chapter, you’ll be able to truly dive into the life, history, culture, and mythology of the Khajiit people and their homeland.”

While new players can jump into “The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr” without having to play previous “ESO” content, existing players can either start anew or take their existing hero over. “The Elder Scrolls Online: Elsweyr” will be available in Early Access on May 20.

“The Season of the Dragon” will finish with the upcoming Q3 DLC dungeon pack later this year, and finally the Q4 Story DLC.

Watch the full livestream with Creative Director Rich Lambert featuring in-game footage on Twitch.