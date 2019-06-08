George R.R. Martin, FromSoftware Collaborated Game ‘Elden Ring’ Leaked

“Elden Ring,” an upcoming game that’s a collaboration between “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin and FromSoftware’s Hidetaka Miyazaki, was leaked ahead of E3, as spotted by Gematsu.

The game will be a “fantasy action-RPG adventure” and will be FromSoftware’s “largest game to-date” according to a list of games accidentally publicly accessible on Bandai Namco’s website. There were previously rumors that Martin, the author of the series “A Song of Ice and Fire,” which inspired the “Game of Thrones” TV show, was working on a FromSoftware game, and now those rumors come to fruition a few days ahead of plan.

Miyazaki is the creator behind FromSoftware’s “Dark Souls” game series, and he is the mastermind of the world within this new game, “Elden Ring,” as well, according to the leaked files.

“‘Elden Ring,’ developed by FromSoftware, Inc. and Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc., is a fantasy action-RPG adventure set within a world created by Hidetaka Miyazaki—creator of the influential ‘Dark Souls’ video game series; and George R.R. Martin—author of The New York Times best-selling fantasy series, ‘A Song of Ice and Fire.’ Danger and discovery lurk around every corner in FromSoftware’s largest game to-date.”

The game is planned for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

What appears to be a logo for the game was also accessible, below.

In addition to “Elden Ring,” a few other games from Bandai Namco were leaked.

“Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch” is getting a port to the Nintendo Switch and it’s also getting a remastered version for the PlayStation 4 and PC. This is all happening “Fall 2019” according to the page on Bandai Namco, seen below (screenshot courtesy of ResetEra user Jimmyfenix).

Finally, a third game, “Tales of Arise” was leaked, the next installment in the “Tales of” RPG series.

The game is coming to Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC.

Leaks have been plentiful ahead of E3 this year, but we’ll have to wait for the big show for the real details.

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.