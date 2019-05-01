New ‘Earthworm Jim’ Game in Development From Original Team

×
Ten of the original programmers, artists, audio team members, and level designers have come back together to work on a new “Earthworm Jim” game for the upcoming Intellivision Amico video game console, the company announced Tuesday morning.

There will be a 20-minute live interactive simulcast streaming event on May 4 at noon PT during the team’s first “Earthworm Jim” design meeting. During that meeting, the team will discuss their new vision of the game firsthand as well as showing off original art pieces. Some of that art will be signed and given away, as well as 50 new posters, to livestream viewers.

“We have been talking about this moment for many years, it’s a dream come true to finally get the entire team back together,” said Tommy Tallarico, Intellivision Entertainment CEO/President and original “Earthworm Jim 1 & 2” composer and sound designer. “We’re looking forward to sharing a small part of our reunion and initial design meeting with fans from around the world. Intellivision Amico is designed to bring friends and families together and we are excited for fans and those just being introduced to the series to get a first look as we kick-off the design of the game.”

“Earthworm Jim” celebrates its 25-year anniversary this year. It was originally released in 1994 for the Sega Genesis. The last time the team worked together was on the game’s follow-up, which hit in 1995. Original team members include Doug TenNapel, David Perry, Tommy Tallarico, Nick Bruty, Mike Dietz, Tom Tanaka, and Joey Kuras. Variety has reached out to Intellivision to find out who from the original team will be working on the new game.

This new game will be coming to the Intellivision Amico, which is set for an Oct. 10, 2020 launch.

