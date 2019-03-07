×
EA Play 2019 Skipping Press Conference, Aims For Less Talk, More Play

Electronic Arts is skipping a press conference for this year’s EA Play in favor of featuring first hands-on with upcoming games and livestreams from content creators, according to a news update Thursday.

EA Play 2019, the fourth year of the event, will be free for all to attend on June 7 to 9 at the Hollywood Palladium.

“We’re skipping the press conference this year and are replacing it with multiple live streams that will air during the first two days of the event, bringing you more of what you’ve told us you want – more gameplay and insights from the teams making the games,” according to the post.

Content creators will be streaming live from the Creator’s Cave at the Hollywood Palladium, which those staying home can watch via EA’s website.

The EA Play fanfest will bring exclusive gameplay reveals, talks with developers, and more to the second and third days of the event.

Tickets for EA Play 2019 will be available in April, though EA did not yet detail how many tickets will be available.

“2019 will mark our fourth year of EA PLAY. What we envisioned as a celebration of play has become an incredible moment that we love to share with the community each year. We are so grateful for all our fans who have joined us, and we look forward to making this year an even better experience,” EA stated in the news post. “This year you’ll see less talk and more play, with an event entirely focused on the heartbeat of EA PLAY: our player communities and the games they love.”

Electronic Arts could use a chance to get back into fans’ good graces. The company reported a rough third financial quarter 2018, and CEO Andrew Wilson expressed hopes that “Apex Legends” and “Anthem” will help pull the company out of hot water. So far though, “Anthem” is getting more press for its game-breaking bugs than anything else.

