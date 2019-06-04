EA Donates $1 Million to Fight Against Online Toxicity

Electronic Arts is kicking off its fourth annual Play to Give campaign with a $1 million contribution to three not-for-profit organizations fighting for inclusion in games and against online bullying.

Players can participate by contributing to the United Nations’ HeForShe campaign, PACER’s Natinal Bullying Prevention Center, and Ditch the Label. The Play to Give campaign runs until the end of the week, on June 9.

This week, EA will also host its first Building Healthy Communities Summit to discuss online toxicity and methods of building positive community environments. The summit takes place in Hollywood, California on June 7, and will feature speakers including Ditch the Label CEO Liam Hackett, What’s Good Games podcast hosts Andrea Rene and Brittney Brombacher, as well as members of EA’s Studios and Community program team and various influencers from the gaming community.