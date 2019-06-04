EA Donates $1 Million to Fight Against Online Toxicity

Electronic Arts is kicking off its fourth annual Play to Give campaign with a $1 million contribution to three not-for-profit organizations fighting for inclusion in games and against online bullying.
Players can participate by contributing to the United Nations’ HeForShe campaign, PACER’s Natinal Bullying Prevention Center, and Ditch the Label. The Play to Give campaign runs until the end of the week, on June 9.
This week, EA will also host its first Building Healthy Communities Summit to discuss online toxicity and methods of building positive community environments. The summit takes place in Hollywood, California on June 7, and will feature speakers including Ditch the Label CEO Liam Hackett, What’s Good Games podcast hosts Andrea Rene and Brittney Brombacher, as well as members of EA’s Studios and Community program team and various influencers from the gaming community.
“As we create games for hundreds of millions of players around the world, it’s very important to us that players feel like they can engage and enjoy the experience without fear of threats or harassment,” said Chris Bruzzo, Chief Marketing Officer at EA. “With the help of our Play to Give partners, we’re working to create safe and inclusive spaces where everyone can play. This year, we’re also hosting the first Healthy Communities Summit to bring together influencers and leaders across the gaming community to fight toxicity in games.”
