EA Is Working on Its Next ‘Need For Speed’ and ‘Plants Vs. Zombies’

Electronic Arts Logo
CREDIT: Courtesy of Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts announced plans for new entries in both the “Need for Speed” and “Plants vs. Zombies” franchises during its Tuesday financial webcast.

Company CFO Blake Jorgensen said the publisher will “deliver new Plants vs. Zombies and Need for Speed titles,” during the call, although details regarding the upcoming entries have not yet been revealed.

Jorgensen described both brands as being “very strong in China.”

“As that market continues to evolve and mature we’re seeing brands likes ‘Need for Speed,’ ‘Plants Vs. Zombies,’ ‘Titanfall,’ and potentially ‘The Sims’ may have tremendous appeal there.”

While information remains scant for both games, it’s worth noting that this is the first mention of new entries for both franchises in some time. The most recent “Plants vs. Zombies” console release was Garden Warfare 2 in Feb. 2016, while “Need for Speed: Payback” launched in November 2017.

