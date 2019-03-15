EA Unveils New Competitive Gaming Studio

Video game publisher Electronic Arts just built a new competitive gaming studio at its headquarters in Redwood Shores, Calif., it announced on Friday.

EA calls it a “one-stop-shop to rapidly accelerate the company’s ability to host more competitive events and create content primed for a top-tier broadcast experience.”

The EA Broadcast Center features two main studios. Studios 209 is a competitive space featuring touch screen analysis and 360-degree visual sets with sections for media and audience seating. Meanwhile, The Player’s Lounge is designed to look like a New York loft and is outfitted with robotic cameras and directional microphones. The broadcast center also features over 60 screens and monitors, 200 light fixtures, a green screen, a 4-person caster desk, and a state-of-the-art control room.

EA will hold its first event in the new space on Mar. 15-17 during the Madden NFL 19 Challenge, where 16 finalists will face off for a $190,000 prize purse and a seat at the Madden NFL 19 Bowl. EA will stream the competition live on Twitch, YouTube, Facebook, and Mixer from 3 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET. The championship final on Mar. 17 will also air live from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m. on ESPN News.

Between competitive tournaments, EA said the new studio will act as a full content creation venue and host new esports-related shows.

The global esports economy is expected to top $1.1 billion this year, a year-on-year growth of 26.7%, according to market intelligence company Newzoo. About 82% of the total market will come from endemic and non-endemic brand investments, including media rights, advertising, and sponsorship.