×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

EA Looks To ‘Anthem’, ‘Apex Legends’ After ‘Difficult Quarter’

By

's Most Recent Stories

View All

Electronic Arts did not perform to expectations during this third financial quarter, said company CEO Andrew Wilson in a statement following the release of Tuesday’s Q3 financial results. But Electronic Arts is now looking to its releases of”Anthem” and “Apex Legends” to help following this “difficult quarter”.

“The video game industry continues to grow through a year of intense competition and transformational change,” said Wilson. “Q3 was a difficult quarter for Electronic Arts and we did not perform to our expectations. We are now applying the strengths of our company to sharpen our execution and focus on delivering great new games and long-term live services for our players. We’re very excited about Apex Legends, the upcoming launch of Anthem, and a deep line-up of new experiences that we’ll bring to our global communities next fiscal year.”

EA lowered its revenue outlook following lackluster sales of its newly launched “Battlefield V” which faces stiff competition from the likes of “Red Dead Redemption” and “Fortnite.”

The company also cut its projections for the full year, adjusting revenue from $5.20 billion to $4.75 billion from $5.20 billion.

Related

Electronic Arts also saw a six percent increase year-over-year, with digital net bookings for the past 12 months reaching $3.577 billion. During this quarter “Battlefield V” and “Command & Conquer: Rivals” were released, and “FIFA Ultimate Team”saw a 15 percent increase in matches played. “FIFA 19” was the highest-selling console game in Europe during 2018, said EA.

“FIFA stands out as a robust franchise through a tumultuous year in the video game industry,” said COO and CFO Blake Jorgensen. “Elsewhere in the business, we’re making adjustments to improve execution and we’re refocusing R&D. Looking forward, we’re delighted to launch Anthem, our new IP, to grow Apex Legends and related Titanfall experiences, to deliver new Plants vs. Zombies and Need for Speed titles, and to add Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order to our sports titles in the fall.”

Apex Legends” is Electronic Arts and Respawn Entertainment’s new free-to-play battle royale shooter. The game, set in the “Titanfall” universe, takes on competition like “Fortnite” and “PUBG” with a cast of eight Legend characters with unique abilities and play styles for matches where the last team standing emerges victorious. The game is available on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and Origin for PC.

“Anthem” is a multiplayer action game developed by BioWare. A VIP demo has been live since January, but players have experienced major server issues either prevented them from joining the demo or caused major problems during matches.

 

 

Popular on Variety

  • Brandi Carlile Uncovered

    Brandi Carlile on LGBTQ Representation: 'It's Important to Be Out in Your Music'

  • Super Bowl LIII: Rams or Patriots?

    Rams vs. Patriots: Who Should Win Super Bowl LIII?

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

More Gaming

  • EA Looks To 'Anthem', 'Apex Legends'

    EA Looks To 'Anthem', 'Apex Legends' After 'Difficult Quarter'

    Electronic Arts did not perform to expectations during this third financial quarter, said company CEO Andrew Wilson in a statement following the release of Tuesday’s Q3 financial results. But Electronic Arts is now looking to its releases of”Anthem” and “Apex Legends” to help following this “difficult quarter”. “The video game industry continues to grow through [...]

  • A Troll Curse Is Spreading Through

    A Troll Curse Is Spreading Through 'Hearthstone'

    The blood god Hakkar is apparently not happy about all of the fun “Hearthstone” players are having with the Rastakhan’s Rumble expansion. So, he’s unleashed a curse upon the digital collectible card game, developer Blizzard Entertainment announced in a blog post on Tuesday. “Oh yes, Hakkar has dabbled in Rastakhan’s little game—but in his dark [...]

  • Epic's Support-A-Creator Program Expanding to All

    Epic's Support-A-Creator Program Expanding to All Titles on Its Store

    Epic Games is making its Support-A-Creator program permanent and extending it to all titles on its online store, it announced in a tweet on Tuesday. Epic Games is making Support-A-Creator a permanent program and extending it beyond Fortnite to cover all games on the Epic Games Store. Review the eligibility criteria and apply to be [...]

  • Vivox Releases Development Kit For Implementing

    'Fortnite' Voice Chat Tech Coming to Other Switch Games

    Integrated voice chat service Vivox is releasing a software development kitthat will add both text and voice chat to Nintendo Switch titles. The software will allow third-party developers to utilize the tech in a variety of games, including multiplayer titles. Currently, Nintendo Switch Online’s proprietary system does not include online voice chat support. As a [...]

  • Sports Games Drove Konami Revenue Growth

    Sports Games Drove Konami Revenue Growth in Third Quarter of 2018

    Konami revenue grew 7.8% year-over-year to an estimated $1.75 billion in the last nine months of 2018, it said in its latest financial report. The publisher credits that increase, in part, to the success of its sports titles and esports initiatives. Some of the games mentioned in the report include soccer title “Pro Evolution Soccer [...]

  • Norse Mythology RPG 'Asgard's Wrath' Is

    Norse Mythology RPG 'Asgard's Wrath' Heads to Oculus Rift in 2019

    Norse Mythology-inspired roleplaying game “Asgard’s Wrath” is the latest VR game in development from studio Sanzaru Games and Oculus Studios, it was announced on Tuesday. The upcoming virtual reality game, described as a passion project which has been in development for years, will release to Oculus Rift in 2019, according to Executive Producer Mike Doran. [...]

  • Xbox One S Anthem Bundle Announced,

    Xbox One S Anthem Bundle Announced, Includes EA Access Trial

    Electronic Arts and Xbox announced a special Xbox One S “Anthem” Bundle ahead of the game’s debut in late February. The Xbox One S “Anthem” Bundle will include a full download of the “Anthem” Legion of Dawn Edition (instead of a physical version of the game) as well as an Xbox One S console with [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad