×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

EA, Activision Appear in List of Top 100 Overpaid CEOs

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All
CREDIT: Pepi Stojanovski/Unsplash

Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard were both called out for having overpaid CEOs in an annual list from As You Sow.

As You Sow is a non-profit shareholder advocacy group that publishes a yearly report on the 100 most overpaid CEOs of the S&P 500 Index to call out “excessive compensation.” The organization calculates the overpayment by taking the median pay of an employee at the company and comparing it against the CEO’s pay.

Activision Blizzard’s CEO Bobby Kotick’s pay is $28,698,375. This is an overpayment of almost $13 million, according to As You Sow’s estimates. He was the 45th most overpaid CEO on the list.

Electronic Arts, Inc. head, Andrew Wilson, is paid $35,728,764. This is about $19.7 million too much, according to As You Sow. Wilson rounded out the end of the list, appearing at number 98.

“The median pay ratio for the S&P 500 is 142:1,” the report stated. “While the median for companies on As You Sow’s list of the 100 most overpaid CEOs is over twice as much, namely 300:1.”

As You Sow has been compiling the list since 2015.

“This 2019 study is the fifth report of our research results,” the report stated. “During these five years, what has changed? Quite a bit, and not enough. Significantly, more large shareholders are voting against more CEO pay packages. Those who are not are more isolated and defensive.”

Related

That Activision Blizzard appears on the list is not a good look for the company. Activision is under scrutiny for announcing layoffs of almost 800 employees just after boasting record revenues in 2018. The move saw Game Workers Unite rallying for the dismissal of Kotick earlier this month.

“While our financial results for 2018 were the best in our history, we didn’t realize our full potential,” Kotick said in an earnings report statement. “To help us reach our full potential, we have made a number of important leadership changes. These changes should enable us to achieve the many opportunities our industry affords us, especially with our powerful owned franchises, our strong commercial capabilities, our direct digital connections to hundreds of millions of players, and our extraordinarily talented employees.”

As for EA, the company had a “difficult quarter” for Q3 2018 according to Wilson himself.

“The video game industry continues to grow through a year of intense competition and transformational change,” Wilson said in a statement earlier this month. “Q3 was a difficult quarter for Electronic Arts and we did not perform to our expectations. We are now applying the strengths of our company to sharpen our execution and focus on delivering great new games and long-term live services for our players. We’re very excited about ‘Apex Legends,’ the upcoming launch of ‘Anthem,’ and a deep line-up of new experiences that we’ll bring to our global communities next fiscal year.”

While “Apex Legends” has already surpassed 25 million players since its release, things are not looking great for “Anthem.” The highly anticipated title was plagued by game-crashing bugs in its early access stages, leading EA to release a launch day patch to fix issues, and the game has already sustained some not-so-positive reviews.

Popular on Variety

  • Awkwafina Oscars 2019

    Awkwafina on How She Would Fix the Oscars and the 'Crazy Rich Asians' Snub

  • Melissa McCarthy Oscars

    Melissa McCarthy on Oscar Season Debacles: 'Someone Has to Poke Fun at It'

  • Disney CEO Bob Iger On The

    Bob Iger on Hostless Oscars: 'It's Been a Rollercoaster'

  • Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub

    Elsie Fisher on Oscars Snub: 'I'm One of Those Losers!'

  • 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

    The 2019 Governors Ball by the Numbers

  • Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks

    Hollywood Picks the Best Oscar Looks of All Time

  • Last Time I Cried at the

    Last Time I Cried at the Movies

  • Roma Cinematography

    How Alfonso Cuarón Filmed that 'Roma' Beach Scene in One Shot

  • Rebel Wilson'Isn't it Romantic' Film Premiere,

    Rebel Wilson on 'Isn't It Romantic' Controversy: 'It Was Purely to Lift My Fellow Plus-Size Women Up'

  • Howard Stern is "Beyond F------ Up"

    'Lorena' Director: Howard Stern Owes Lorena Bobbitt a Public Apology

More Gaming

  • EA, Activision Appear in List of

    EA, Activision Appear in List of Top 100 Overpaid CEOs

    Electronic Arts and Activision Blizzard were both called out for having overpaid CEOs in an annual list from As You Sow. As You Sow is a non-profit shareholder advocacy group that publishes a yearly report on the 100 most overpaid CEOs of the S&P 500 Index to call out “excessive compensation.” The organization calculates the [...]

  • Microsoft Announces $3500 Hololens 2 at

    Microsoft Unveils Hololens 2, Its Next-Generation Augmented Reality Headset

    Microsoft unveiled the second generation of its Hololens augmented reality headset at a press event in Barcelona Sunday. The new headset features more than double the field of view of the original Hololens, according to Microsoft technical fellow Alex Kipman, while still offering 47 pixels per degree of sight. Say hello to #HoloLens2. pic.twitter.com/eVBQ9OUeM1 — [...]

  • Firefox Reality

    Mozilla to Bring Firefox AR/VR Browser to Microsoft's Hololens 2

    Microsoft’s newly-announced Hololens 2 augmented reality (AR) headset will get an alternative browser, courtesy of Mozilla: The Firefox maker announced Sunday morning that it is bringing its Firefox Reality AR/VR browser to the headset when it launches this summer. Microsoft used a press event ahead of Mobile World Congress in Barcelona Sunday to officially announce [...]

  • Bethesda Reveals 'Fallout 76' 2019 Roadmap,

    Bethesda Reveals 'Fallout 76' 2019 Roadmap, Details Wild Appalachia Update

    Bethesda debuted its 2019 roadmap for “Fallout 76,” which includes three seasonal content drops with new game modes, quest lines, events, and other features. In a post on its official blog, Bethesda announced the the game had officially been available for 100 days, thanking fans for sticking with the studio as they “figure this online [...]

  • Bioware Maps Out The Next Three

    Bioware Maps Out The Next Three Months of 'Anthem' following Launch

    BioWare has detailed the next 90 days of content updates and events scheduled to be introduced to the recently launched “Anthem”. The roadmap is broken down by months, starting with the February launch of “Anthem” which will see the addition of three freeplay events – Outlaw Outrage, There be Giants, and Shaper Surge. In March, [...]

  • EA Australia's Firemonkeys Suffers Layoffs, Takes

    EA Australia Studio Firemonkeys Suffers Layoffs, Takes Over 'Sims Mobile'

    Electronic Arts Australia developer Firemonkeys has been hit by layoffs following a decision by the publisher to reorganize staff to focus on live services, an EA spokesperson tells Variety. Firemonkeys will now be taking over the development of “The Sims Mobile” from the Maxis Mobile team. “The FireMonkeys studio is working on some of our [...]

  • Google Reportedly Unveiling Project Yeti Streaming

    Google Reportedly Unveiling Project Yeti Streaming Hardware At GDC 2019

    Google is hosting a keynote at the upcoming Game Developers Conference in San Francisco on March 19, and rumors are swirling around what it could entail. 9to5Google reports that, according to a source familiar with the event, it could very well feature Google’s upcoming Project Stream service as well as the Project Yeti hardware meant [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad