EA Access Coming to PlayStation 4 in July

Electronic Arts Inc. subscription service EA Access is coming to the PlayStation 4 this summer, the company announced Tuesday via a press release.

The subscription service is coming to PlayStation 4 in July, and it’s currently available on Xbox One and PC.

Players can get an EA Access for $4.99 monthly, or $29.99 yearly. The membership gives access to a vault of games that players can enjoy without restriction, as well as Play First Trials, which allows players to enjoy new EA games for up to 10 hours.

The EA Vault includes more than 50 games, including “Titanfall 2,” “Mass Effect Andromeda,” “Unravel Two,” and “NHL 19,” “FIFA 18,” “The Sims 4,” and more.

In addition, EA Access subscribers get a 10% discount on games and expansions, as well as in-game items.

Matt Bilbey, Electronic Arts (EA) executive VP of strategic growth, commented on the expansion of its subscription service for the press release.

“As we continue to invest in digital and subscription services, bringing our games to even more people across both consoles is an exciting opportunity for everyone,” Bilbey said. “Our goal is to give players more choice to try and play our games wherever and however they choose and we’re happy to bring the service to PlayStation 4.”