E3 2019 Trailer: Arkane Studios’ ‘Deathloop’

Arkane Studios’ next game is called “Deathloop.” Bethesda announced the project during their annual E3 press conference on Sunday night.

“‘Deathloop’ transports players to the lawless island of Blackreef in an eternal struggle between two extraordinary assassins,” Bethesda’s Anne Lewis writes in a new blog post. “Explore stunning environments and meticulously designed levels in an immersive gameplay experience that lets you approach every situation any way you like. Hunt down targets all over the island in an effort to put an end to the cycle once and for all, and remember: if at first you don’t succeed… die, die again.”

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8 and 9.

Microsoft had its big Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m. ET. Publishers Bethesda and Devolver Digital also hosted press conferences that same evening at 8:30 and 10 p.m. ET, respectively.

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.

