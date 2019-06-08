Watch E3’s PC Gaming Show 2019 Right Here on June 10

The 2019 PC Gaming Show, which takes place once again in Los Angeles at The Mayan Theater on June 10 from 10 AM to 12 PM PT, can be watched live on twitch.tv/pcgamer, and on YouTube, Facebook, or Twitter.

Sponsored this year by Epic Games Store, the event will be hosted by award-winning eSports presenter Frankie Ward and famed gamer Senan “Day[9]” Plott, and promises to include several big announcements from the likes of Annapurna Interactive, Chucklefish, Digital Extremes, and Paradox Interactive.

Developer Rebellion will also reveal a “major unannounced new title” and show off some more of “Evil Genius 2,” a sequel to Elixir Studios 2004 RTS.

Now in its fourth year, the PC Gaming Show first began in 2015 as an E3 press conference which featured appearances by the likes of “DayZ” creator Dean Hall, “Gears of War” developer Cliff Bleszinski, and a slew of big publishers.

“We’ve learned a lot,” PC Gamer global editor-in-chief Evan Lahti recently told Variety. “I’ve gained such tremendous respect for the work it takes to put on a show of this nature. It is a tremendous effort to corral so many different people, assets, games, rehearse it, and get our hosts together.”

“I think it’s wonderful that PC gaming is a bigger subject at E3. With Sony dropping out — for example — there is a greater space for us to fill and more of the conversation is being dominated by PC gaming. There’s plenty to talk about.”