E3 2019 Trailer: ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ Reboot

A reboot of the classic “Microsoft Flight Simulator” is coming to Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft revealed at its Xbox E3 Briefing on Sunday.

“The next generation of our longest-running franchise, ‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ is coming to Windows 10 with Xbox Game Pass in 2020, and coming to Xbox One [consoles] at a later date,” Microsoft explained in a blog post. “‘Microsoft Flight Simulator’ is specifically designed to celebrate flight-simulation fans through a focus on the authenticity of flying and visually stunning environments. By revamping our tech, working in close collaboration with the community, and pursuing the best partnerships across the industry, we intend to deliver the best-in-class flight-simulation experience.”

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8 and 9.

Microsoft had its big Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m. ET. Publishers Bethesda and Devolver Digital also hosted press conferences that same evening at 8:30 and 10 p.m. ET, respectively.

