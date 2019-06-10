E3 2019 Trailer: ‘Carrion’

Devolver Digital has announced “Carrion,” a new “reverse-horror” platformer with a pixel-art aesthetic. It’s being developed by Warsaw’s Phobia Game Studio. The game will hit PC and consoles sometime in 2020.

“‘Carrion’ is a reverse-horror game in which you assume the role of an amorphous creature of unknown origin,” Devolver says in the YouTube description for the trailer. “Stalk and consume those that imprisoned you to spread fear and panic throughout the facility. Grow and evolve as you tear down this prison and acquire more and more devastating abilities on the path to retribution.”

According to the developer’s tweets, “Carrion” has been in development (as a prototype) since at least Oct. 2017.

The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8 and 9.

Microsoft had its big Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m. ET. Publishers Bethesda and Devolver Digital also hosted press conferences that same evening at 8:30 and 10 p.m. ET, respectively.

E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.