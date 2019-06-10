E3 2019 Trailer: Arkane Studios’ ‘Deathloop’

The annualElectronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with Electronic Arts’ EA Play event, which was held at the Hollywood Palladium on June 8 and 9.
Microsoft had its big Xbox E3 2019 Briefing on Sunday, June 9, at 4 p.m. ET. Publishers Bethesda and Devolver Digital also hosted press conferences that same evening at 8:30 and 10 p.m. ET, respectively.
E3 2019 is coming to Los Angeles on June 11 through 13, and we’ll cover all the highlights of the event here at Variety as well.
Bethesda showed a new story trailer and gameplay footage for id Software’s upcoming “Doom Eternal” during the publisher’s E3 presser. The game launches on Nov. 22. “Doom’s” new multiplayer mode, Battlemode, is being developed in-house by id Software following the lukewarm reception surrounding “Doom” 2016’s arena PvP. This story is developing. The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, [...]
Newly announced technology known as “Orion” will optimize game engines for faster streaming, as revealed at Bethesda’s E3 Press Conference on Sunday evening. The game engine-based technology can reduce latency up to 20% and reduces the need for bandwidth usage by up to 40%. Orion was originally announced by Robert Duffy, id Software’s Chief Technology [...]
Arkane Studios’ next game is called “Deathloop.” Bethesda announced the game during their annual E3 press conference on Sunday. This story is developing. The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at [...]
“Wolfenstein: Youngblood” got a bloody new trailer during Bethesda’s E3 2019 press conference on Sunday. “Youngblood” is a standalone sequel in the first-person shooter franchise. It stars B.J. Blazkowicz’s twin daughters, Jessica and Sophia, and it’s playable in two-player co-op — a first for the franchise. It comes to Nintendo Switch, Windows PC, Xbox One, [...]
Classic game series “Commander Keen” is getting an all new mobile game this summer, as announced at Bethesda’s E3 Press Conference on Sunday evening. “Commander Keen” will feature twins Billie and Billy, twin geniuses who have plenty of enemies to take on with bizarre gadgets fashioned out of household items. The game is based on [...]
“The Elder Scrolls Online’s” next major expansion is Dragonhold. It’ll conclude the story begun in the MMO’s most recent chapter update, Elsweyr. Bethesda teased the new content at E3 with a cinematic trailer. Dragonhold will launch in November. A smaller, dungeon-focused DLC pack, Scalebreaker, will be available in August. This story is developing. The annual Electronic [...]
Developer Tango Gameworks is working on a new action-adventure title called “Ghostwire Tokyo,” founder Shinji Mikami and creative director Ikumi Nakamura announced during the Bethesda E3 2019 press conference. “After strange disappearances hit Tokyo’s population, it’s up to you to uncover the source and purge the city of a strange, new evil,” Bethesda said in [...]