‘Dying Light 2’ E3 Trailer Introduces Protagonist Aiden

A frantic trailer for “12 Minutes” shows a man desperate to get out of a time loop, as revealed at the Xbox E3 Briefing on Sunday. This story is developing. You can find all of E3 2019’s exciting game reveals, previews, interviews, and more right here at Variety.
“Dragon Ball Z: Karakot” will launch in early 2020, it was announced on Sunday during the official Xbox E3 press conference. In development from studio CyberConnect 2 – best known for its work on the .hack and Naruto: Ultimate Ninja series – and Bandai Namco, the new action RPG promises the “most dramatic and epic [...]
All nine “Star Wars” films are getting the full Lego video-game treatment in “Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga.” Lucasfilm Games announced the project at Xbox’s E3 2019 Briefing with a trailer. This story is developing. The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June [...]
Indie developer Double Fine Productions is joining Xbox Game Studios, head of Microsoft Studios Matt Booty announced during Xbox’s E3 2019 press conference. Double Fine was founded in 2000 by former LucasArts designer Tim Schafer. It’s perhaps best known for adventure games like “Broken Age” and “Grim Fandango Remastered,” along with the cult classic platformer [...]
A reboot of the classic “Microsoft Flight Simulator” is launching on Xbox Game Pass. This story is developing. The annual Electronic Entertainment Expo, better known as E3, takes place at the Los Angeles Convention Center from June 11 to 13. As is tradition, however, things kicked off early on Saturday at 12 p.m. ET with [...]
A teaser trailer of the newly announced “Spiritfarer” shows off a colorful and compassionate world, as revealed in a new E3 trailer. The protagonist, Stella, is shown interacting with adorable creatures by chatting and laughing with them, and even sharing a few hugs. You can see for yourself in the trailer below shared by the [...]
“The Legend of Wright” is a hand-drawn indie RPG slated to launch to Xbox One in Spring 2020, it was announced during today’s E3 press conference. In development from Japanese indie studio Desk Works, “The Legend of Wright” is filled with doodles that appear to come alive, and transform into in-game items and characters. Its [...]