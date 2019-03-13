×
Roguelike Building Sim 'Dwarf Fortress' Coming to Steam, Itch.io

Cult classic roguelike building sim “Dwarf Fortress” is getting a premium version on Steam and Itch.io, publisher Kitfox Games announced on Wednesday.

This premium version features new graphics, new music, and auto-updates. The all-new custom tileset is being created by Michał “Mayday” Madej and Patrick Martin “Meph” Schroeder, who’ve built tile set mod packs for the game in the past. Meanwhile, musician Dabu is composing new tracks that will match the game’s seasons. The Steam version also has Steam Workshop integration, making it easier for modders to share their creations with the community.

Created and launched by Tarn and Zach Adams in 2006, “Dwarf Fortress” is an intricate construction and management sim with roguelike elements where players control a group of dwarves and attempt to build a civilization. It gained a following thanks, largely, to its emergent gameplay and retro ASCII look. It’s reportedly one of the influences for Mojang’s hugely popular “Minecraft,” and it was one of the titles chosen by the Museum of Modern Art for a video game exhibit in 2012.

“Dwarf Fortress” has been available for free on bay12games.com these last 12 years, and that won’t change now that there’s a premium version. It will still get updates, but it won’t get the new graphics, music, or Steam features.

The Adams say some of their close family members have developed serious health issues in the last six months. Healthcare costs are rising. So, they decided to offer a premium paid version of their game to raise money. Right now, the pair is working on the major villains update for what they’re calling “Dwarf Fortress Classic.” Once it’s stable, they say they’ll move on to graphics-related support for the Steam/Itch.io version.

