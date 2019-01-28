×
You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Well-Known Modder Peter ‘Durante’ Thoman Opens Studio

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Dark Souls: Remastered
CREDIT: From Software

Peter “Durante” Thoman is a modder who’s well-known in gaming circles for helping to fix a number of broken PC titles. Now, he’s founded his own studio, according to Rock, Paper, Shotgun.

PH3 Games specializes in the engineering aspects of game development, according to its website. It will provide high-quality ports and offer consulting on design topics like optimization, parallelization, refactoring, and tuning.

“The process has actually been ongoing since September last year,” Durante said in a recent forum post, “but we just very recently got the final bureaucratic IDs required to consider it fully complete (Austrian bureaucracy is an art form).”

“Expect some more ports from us in the future! (And contact us if you need a high-quality PC port),” he added.

Durante is perhaps best known for his work on the PC release of From Software’s “Dark Souls” in 2012. When he heard the port was locked at 1024×720 and 30 frames per second — the same resolution as the console versions — he devised a mod that removed those limitations and upgraded the game’s graphics considerably. He then posted his “fix” in the gaming forum NeoGAF, where it received an overwhelmingly positive response under a thread called “Dark Souls: Prepare to Die Edition |OT| Durante Does In 23 Minutes What From Can’t.”

“IMHO Durante just single-handedly doubled the value of the game, and I’d say people should wait a couple days until he finishes it up and treat themselves one of the best games of the generation,” one poster said.

Since then, Durante has fixed other broken PC ports like “Little King’s Story,” “Deadly Premonition,” and “Tales of Symphonia.” He also regularly contributes commentary about ports and modding to PC Gamer.

Popular on Variety

  • Writer/director Debra Eisenstadt poses for a

    'Imaginary Order' Director Experienced Sexism on Her Own Set

  • Alan Alda Reflects on His Life

    Alan Alda Reflects on His Life as An Actor

  • A still from Leaving Neverland by

    Inside Michael Jackson Sex Abuse Documentary 'Leaving Neverland'

  • Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies

    Rosanna Arquette Claims Harvey Weinstein Spies on His Accusers

  • Jada Pinkett Smith on Oscars Female

    Jada Pinkett Smith on Diversity of This Year's Oscar Nominations: 'We're Making Strides'

  • Mindy Kaling photographed by Victoria Stevens

    Mindy Kaling on How Writers' Rooms Have Changed Since 'The Office'

  • Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

    Mindy Kaling on Rebooting 'The Office'

  • Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

    Oscar Nominations: Biggest Snubs and Surprises

  • James McAvoy Reveals Origins of Patricia

    James McAvoy Reveals Patricia's 'Kinky' Origins for 'Glass'

  • Lupita Nyongo Michael B Jordan

    Michael B. Jordan and Lupita Nyong'o Can't Say 'No' in This 'Black Panther' Q&A

More Gaming

  • Former Nintendo Exec Damon Baker Joins

    Former Nintendo Exec Damon Baker Joins Xbox as Head of Portfolio

    Nintendo’s former head of partner management, Damon Baker, is now the new head of portfolio for Xbox. He shared the news on Twitter on Monday. Baker said he’s been “soaking up knowledge this last month” in his new role. As the head of portfolio, he will help evaluate all second and third party content. Hey [...]

  • 'Anthem' Infinite Load Problem Improved, But

    'Anthem' Infinite Load Problem Improved, But Still Not Fixed

    After three days of “rocky” “Anthem” demo play over the VIP weekend, BioWare’s head of live services, Chad Robertson noted that the developers have addressed fixes for infinite loads and that more fixes are “being investigated.” He also wrote in the blog post that the studio plans to do more testing this week to verify [...]

  • 'Madden NFL 19' Predicts LA Rams

    'Madden NFL 19' Predicts LA Rams Will Win Super Bowl LIII

    The LA Rams will defeat the New England Patriots 30-27 to become Super Bowl champions for the first time since 2000, according to Electronic Arts’ football video game “Madden NFL 19.” Every year, EA runs a simulation in the latest “Madden” title to predict the outcome of the big game. While it has the Patriots [...]

  • Three New Stories Will be Free

    Three New Stories Will be Free to Play Next Month in 'Resident Evil 2'

    A free update will offer players three new stories to play in “Resident Evil 2,” Capcom announced Monday via the Resident Evil Twitter account. The update, which will begin rolling out on Feb. 15, is titled The Ghost Survivors. In it, players will have the chance to “explore ‘what if’ stories of three unfortunate souls [...]

  • Sanbox VR Raises $68M Series A

    Sandbox VR Raises $68 Million for Location-Based VR Experiences

    Hong Kong-based virtual reality (VR) startup Sandbox VR has raised a $68 million Series A round of funding from Andreesen Horowitz, Floodgate Ventures, Stanford University, Triplepoint Capital, CRCM and Alibaba. The company wants to use the new cash infusion to launch new VR centers in New York, Tokyo and elsewhere. Sandbox currently operates VR centers [...]

  • 'Costly Failures And Mismanagement' Led to

    'Costly Failures And Mismanagement' Led to Starbreeze Financial Crisis (Report)

    A number of costly failures and general mismanagement led to game developer Starbreeze Studio’s current financial woes, according to a detailed report from Eurogamer. The Swedish company filed for reconstruction on Dec. 5 following low sales of its latest game, “Overkill’s The Walking Dead.” It announced that its CEO, Bo Andersson Klint, had stepped down [...]

  • Fan-made 'Fortnite' Creation Pays Homage to

    Fan-made 'Fortnite' Creation Pays Homage to 'Portal'

    A user recreation of “Portal” made in “Fortnite’s” creative mode has 10 stages to play through, as shown in a Reddit post Sunday. Reddit user IdiotsPlayGames’, known in “Fortnite” by creator code BluDrive, revealed their new creation, which mimics the puzzle play and unforgettable style of “Portal,” complete with a GLaDOS-inspired voiceover for effect. The stages were [...]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2019 Penske Media Corporation

ad